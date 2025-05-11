Lions Head Home with a 3-2 Series Lead

ECHL

Trois-Rivieres Lions







Norfolk - The Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) now lead the North Division Final series 3-2 against the Norfolk Admirals (affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets), thanks to a 1-0 overtime victory on Sunday afternoon.

The opening period was uneventful in terms of scoring, with the Admirals registering 5 shots to the Lions' 3. The highlight of the frame came just 12 seconds in, when Morgan Adams-Moisan dropped the gloves with German Yavash.

Trois-Rivières picked up momentum in the second period, putting more pressure on Thomas Milic, but the Norfolk netminder stood tall. At the other end, Luke Cavallin remained flawless, turning aside all 6 shots he faced in the frame.

Both teams had solid scoring opportunities in the third period, including on the power play, but neither was able to break the deadlock by the end of regulation.

It wasn't until the final seconds of the first overtime period that the tie was finally broken, when Anthony Beauregard delivered another clutch playoff goal off a feed from Jakov Novak, sealing the win for the Lions.

The series now shifts back to Trois-Rivières for Game 6 on Tuesday night at Colisée Vidéotron. If necessary, Game 7 will also be played in Trois-Rivières.







May 11, 2025

