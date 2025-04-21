Worcester Railers HC Announces Railers Foundation Employee Giving Program

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) is proud to launch a new employee-driven charitable initiative, the Railers Foundation Employee Giving Program.

Each full-time employee will have the opportunity to work with a charitable organization that aligns with their personal values or interests. The Worcester Railers Foundation will make a $1,000 donation in the employees' name to their selected organization. In addition to monetary donations, the Railers front office will be working volunteer hours at their selected non-profit, offering a hands-on contribution while demonstrating direct involvement in the community.

"This initiative comes from the heart", Team President Kim Golinski said. "We are not just part of a hockey club - we are part of this city, and we care deeply about Worcester. This program gives us as an organization a chance to channel that passion into action. Every team member has the opportunity to volunteer their time and provide funding to local organizations that are making a real difference. It's personal, it's powerful, and it's what being a part of the Railers organization is all about."

The program reflects the Railers' ongoing commitment to Worcester and the Central Massachusetts region, while giving the organization's employees the opportunity to engage with causes they are passionate about - both through financial contributions and hands-on volunteerism.

"The opportunity to serve the community is one of the great pleasures of working for a professional sports team, Vice President of Tickets and Corporate Partnerships David Aitken said. "Having this opportunity as a result of this program will further strengthen our contribution to our community and give all team members a personal connection as well."

Updates regarding the Railers' charitable efforts throughout the Central Massachusetts area via the Railers Foundation Employee Giving Program will be provided via future press releases and social media posts across the team's various platforms.

