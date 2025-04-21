Stingrays Fall to Solar Bears 4-2 in Game Three

April 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, FL. - The Stingrays dropped a 4-2 decision against the Orlando Solar Bears in Game 3 of their first-round series in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Neal Brothers. Dean Loukus and Josh Wilkins scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Mitchell Gibson stopped 29 of 32 shots in the loss. South Carolina leads the best-of-seven series two games to one.

Brayden Low struck first for the Solar Bears with a wrist shot from the left wing circle 15:27 into the first period. Tyler Bird made it 2-0 Orlando almost three minutes later when he buried a shorthanded goal on a two-on-one opportunity.

The Stingrays fired 18 shots on net in the second period but could not cash in, and the score remained 2-0 after 40 minutes.

Bird added another tally 6:46 into the third period to make it 3-0 Orlando.

The Stingrays got on the scoreboard 13:36 into the final frame to make it 3-1. Loukus crashed the net and buried a feed from Alexander Suzdalev for his first career playoff goal.

Wilkins pulled the Stingrays within one when he redirected a Reilly Webb shot into the net to make it 3-2

South Carolina pulled Gibson for an extra attacker in the game's final minute, and Bird buried an empty netter to earn a hat trick and secure a 4-2 win for Orlando.

The best-of-seven series will continue with game four at the Kia Center on Wednesday, April 23, at 7 P.M. Game five will also be in Orlando on Thursday, April 24, at 7 P.M.

