Hawkins Has Four-Point Night in Game 3 Win at Indy

April 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fishers, IN - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Indy Fuel in Game 3 of the Central Division Semi Finals at Fishers Event Center. The Walleye took the 3-0 series lead as they got the win with a 5-3 final.

How it Happened:

The Fuel started off the scoring in this one with a goal at 11:40 of the first period, this being the first time all series that they have had the lead.

However, Toledo responded late in the first period at 18:48 as the power play expired. Billy Moskal got his first of the playoffs with Matt Anderson and Nick Andrews assisting the even-strength goal.

Toledo put on a scoring clinic in the second as Brandon Hawkins scored just 1:09 into the period. Mitch Lewandowksi and Jalen Smereck had the assists on the tie-breaker.

Lewandowski followed it up with a goal of his own at 13:01 as Hawkins and Trenton Bliss had the apples.

Indy made it a one-goal game and responded shortly after at 14:49. But the Walleye continued to do what they have done best during the playoffs and responded to an opposing goal with a goal of their own.

While Indy was efficient on the penalty kill throughout the game, that doesn't last long when you're playing the number one power play unit in the ECHL.

Not even a minute later, Hawkins became the Toledo Walleye all-time playoff points leader with his second goal of the evening on the power play. Smereck got his second point of the night with the primary assist and Cole Gallant got on the score sheet with the secondary assist.

The Walleye continued the scoring on the power play as Toledo welcomed back Carson Bantle from a stint with the Grand Rapid Griffins. His first goal of the playoffs made it 5-2 in favor of the Walleye. Lewandowski and Hawkins had the assists, giving Hawk a four-point night thus far.

After letting in 16 goals in eight periods of hockey, the Indy Fuel made a goaltending change; replacing Ben Gaudreau with Ryan Ouellette for the third period.

The Fuel made it a two-goal game at 7:52 and didn't let up. But the Walleye stayed true to their game and held them off for the remainder of this one, giving them the hard-fought 5-3 win.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - B. Hawkins (2G, 2A)

2. IND - K. Lombardi (2G)

3. TOL - M. Lewandowski (1G, 2A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will look to close out the series and advance to the Central Conference finals tomorrow evening against the Indy Fuel at Fishers Event Center. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

