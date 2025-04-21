Oilers to Host Three Playoff Games at BOK Center

April 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







The Oilers return to Tulsa to host Western Conference leading Kansas City Mavericks for games 3, 4 and 5 of the best-of-seven Mountain Division Semifinal - tied 1-1 after two games in Independence, Missouri. The Oilers opened the series with a 4-2 victory in Game 1 before falling in Game 2 after a buzzer-beating Mavericks goal forced 17 minutes of sudden-death overtime and an eventual 3-2 loss.The Oilers now host Kansas City for three games at the BOK Center, looking to upset the reigning Western Conference Champions with home-ice advantage.

BACKGROUND : The Oilers finished the regular season as the fourth seed in what many have coined the most-competitive division in ECHL history (1988-present). Despite a fourth-place finish, The 2024-25 Tulsa Oilers set franchise records in road victories (22) and average attendance (7585), reached 40 wins for just the second time since the franchise's founding in 1992 (2018-19 team) and scored more than 240 goals for just the second time since joining the ECHL in 2014 (2014-15 team). The Oilers 88 points earned were also second most in franchise history, trailing only the 2018-19 Mountain Division Champions (90 points).

WHO: Tulsa Oilers Hockey Club, Kansas City Mavericks

WHAT: Games 3, 4 and 5 of the Mountain Division Semifinal vs Kansas City Mavericks

WHEN: Tuesday, April 22; Thursday, April 24; and Friday, April 25 - 7:05 p.m. CT

WHERE: BOK Center - 200 S Denver Ave., Tulsa, OK 74103

