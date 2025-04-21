Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 27: April 21, 2025

Kelly Cup Playoff Record: 2-0-0, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 2 Wins

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

ROUND ONE GAMES (All Times Eastern)

April 17 vs. Indy (6-3 Win)

April 18 vs. Indy (5-2 Win)

April 21 at Indy (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 22 at Indy (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 26 vs. Indy (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 28 at Indy (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

April 30 vs. Indy (7:15 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

WALLEYE NOTES

Pedal to the Metal: The Toledo Walleye raced out of the gates to begin the 2025 Run for the Kelly Cup, taking a pair of games from the Indy Fuel at home on Thursday (6-3) and Friday (5-2). The Walleye are out to a 2-0 series lead and have won their last 24 consecutive playoff games against Central Division opponents.

Back-to-Back MVP: Forward Brandon Hawkins officially was named the second-ever back-to-back MVP as he claimed the ECHL points crown for the 2024-25 season with 89 points, ten more points than the next highest scorer. His 37 goals were second in the league, while his 52 assists tied for the second most. He also led the league in shots with 336 and his 12 power play goals tied for second-most in the ECHL. "The Mayor" also claimed the franchise playoff record for most power play goals (9) with his goal on Thursday.

Apples Ambrosio: Rookie forward Colby Ambrosio has made an immediate impact on the Walleye offense since joining the Pond down the stretch. After posting 20 points (7G, 13A) in 34 games at Miami University of Ohio, the Welland, Ontario, Canada native posted eight points (3G, 5A) in 12 games to begin his pro career with the Fish. The 22-year-old has surged to begin the playoffs, posting six assists in two games, including a Walleye single-playoff-game record four assists in Game 1 of the series.

Mayhem on Madison: The Toledo Walleye continue to pack the Huntington Center, boasting a consecutive sellout streak of 72 games. The Walleye faithful rocked the Huntington Center all season long, setting a new single-season attendance record of 289,348 fans and an entire season sellout, the first in franchise history. The full-season sellout consisted of an average 8,037 fans per game at 108% capacity. The sellout streak spanning nearly two seasons has welcomed over 576,000 fans into the Huntington Center, averaging 8,009 fans per game and 108% capacity. The last non-sellout in the Glass City was December 3, 2023, against the Iowa Heartlanders.

We're Playing When?: The Toledo Walleye heads to Fishers, Indiana to meet the Indy Fuel for Games 3 and 4 of the Central Division Semifinals on Monday and Tuesday. This marks just the second Monday game and the third Tuesday game of the season for the Fish. The Walleye have their eyes on a sweep but have a potential Game 5 back in the Huntington Center on Saturday if necessary.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Colby Ambrosio (6A, Single Playoff Game Assist Record (4))

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Carter Gylander (1-0-0, 2.00 GAA, .889 SVP)

