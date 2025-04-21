Stingrays Weekly Report- April 21

April 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays earned two exciting victories on home ice last weekend and have a 2-0 series lead over the Orlando Solar Bears in their first-round matchup in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Neal Brothers.

The Stingrays have taken care of business at home, and now the series shifts to Orlando ahead of game three tonight at 7:00 pm! Fans can watch the game on FloHockey or listen to the audio broadcast for free on the Stingrays Broadcast Network.

If necessary, games six and seven of the first round will be back at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday, April 27 at 6:05 pm and Tuesday, April 29 at 7:05 pm. Fans can purchase tickets for any Stingrays home playoff game here.

STINGRAYS PLAYOFF RECORD: 2-0-0-0 LAST WEEK: 2-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, April 18 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 5-3 W

The Stingrays topped the Orlando Solar Bears 5-3 in front of 5,256 fans to take game one of the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Ryan Hofer (2), Connor Moore, Jayden Lee, andCharlie Combs scored for the Stingrays, while goaltender Garin Bjorklund stopped 19 of 22 shots in the victory.

Saturday, April 19 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 4-3 W

The Stingrays earned a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory against the Orlando Solar Bears in front of 5,744 fans to take a 2-0 series lead in Game 2 of their first-round series in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Josh Wilkins scored a hat trick, and Alexander Suzdalev scored the overtime winner for the Stingrays, while goaltender Mitchell Gibson stopped 15 of 18 shots in the victory.

STINGRAYS PLAYOFF LEADERS

Goals: Josh Wilkins (3)

Assists: Five players tied (2)

Points: Josh Wilkins (5)

Plus/Minus: Erik Middendorf, Alexander Suzdalev, Josh Wilkins (+3)

Penalty Minutes: Justin Nachbaur, Andrew Perrott (5)

Power Play Goals: Josh Wilkins (1)

Wins: Garin Bjorklund, Mitchell Gibson (1)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (2.90)

Save Percentage: Garin Bjorklund (.864)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Monday, April 21 at Orlando Solar Bears | 7:00 pm EST

Wednesday, April 23 at Orlando Solar Bears | 7:00 pm EST

Thursday, April 24 at Orlando Solar Bears | 7:00 pm EST*

Sunday, April 27 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 6:05 pm EST*

*If Necessary

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

WILKINS PLAYING WELL- South Carolina's second longest tenured player, Josh Wilkins, recorded his first career playoff hat trick in Saturday's victory. He was the number one star of Saturday's game.

SUZDALEV SCORES- The youngest player on the Stingrays, Alexander Suzdalev, sent the North Charleston Coliseum crowd into a frenzy on Saturday night with this overtime goal.

