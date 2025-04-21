Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

April 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release









Orlando Solar Bears forward Spencer Kersten vs. the South Carolina Stingrays

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears return home to the Kia Center for Games 3, 4, and 5* (if necessary) beginning tonight at 7pm. The Solar Bears trail the Best-of-Seven series, 2-0 following 5-3 and 4-3 losses in the first two games of the series.

Upcoming Schedule:

Monday, April 21 - Game Three vs. South Carolina - 7PM

Wednesday, April 23 - Game Four vs. South Carolina - 7PM

Thursday, April 24 - Give Five vs. South Carolina* - 7PM (*If Necessary)

#1 South Carolina Stingrays vs. #4 Orlando Solar Bears

Game 1 - at South Carolina, 3-5 L, SC leads 1-0

Game 2 - at South Carolina, 3-4 OTL, SC leads 2-0

Game 3 - Monday, April 21 at 7 p.m. at Orlando

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. at Orlando

*Game 5 - Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. at Orlando (If Necessary)

*Game 6 - Sunday, April 27 at 6:05 p.m. at South Carolina (If Necessary)

*Game 7 - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. at South Carolina (If Necessary)

AT A GLANCE:

2024-25 PLAYOFF RECORD: 0-1-1 (.583)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-1-1

2024-25 PLAYOFF LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Aaron Luchuk, Mark Auk - 3 points

MOST GOALS: Aaron Luchuk - 2 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Mark Auk - 3 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 10 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Anthony Bardaro, Ara Nazarian - +3

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, April 18 Game One at South Carolina: 3-5 L

The Solar Bears mounted a third period comeback with two goals in 31 seconds from Jack Adams and Anthony Bardaro to tie the game, but just 46 seconds later, South Carolina's Charlie Combs gave them a lead they would not relinquish in 5-3 decision.

Saturday, April 19 Game Two at South Carolina: 3-4 OTL

The Solar Bears needed a third period comeback once again in game two when Aaron Luchuk and Spencer Kersten scored with the Orlando net empty to tie the game, 3-3. South Carolina wasted little time in overtime, when Alex Suzdalev tallied the game-winning on the first shot of overtime at 2:06.

BITES:

Aaron Luchuk and Mark Auk lead the Solar Bears with three points in the playoffs.

Ara Nazarian has recorded 17 points in 22 career ECHL Playoff Games.

Ryan O'Reilly is expected to make his playoff debut tonight vs. South Carolina.

Orlando is meeting South Carolina in the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the third time. Orlando is 2-0 in their all-time meetings and holds an 8-3 head-to-head against South Carolina in the playoffs. Last meeting was 2019 South Division Semi-Final, ORL def SC, 4-1.

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Two former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2025 Playoff season - here we will track their progress:

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 0 GP, 0-0-0, .000%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 1 GP, 0g-0a

