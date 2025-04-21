Djibril Touré Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Orlando Solar Bears from Belleville Senators

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Monday (Apr. 20) the Ottawa Senators of the National Hockey League has reassigned defenseman Djibril Touré to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL from the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, the Solar Bears have activated forward Ryan O'Reilly and placed defenseman Hudson Thornton and forward Milo Roelens on reserve.

Touré, 21, skated in 24 regular season games for Orlando this season, tallying eight points (1g-7a) and 41 penalty minutes. In 36 AHL games with the Belleville Senators this season, Touré tallies six points (2g-4a) with 57 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound rearguard signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Ottawa Senators in September of 2023.

The Dorval, Quebec native spent the 2023-24 season with the Sudbury Wolves and Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League, scoring 18 points (8g-10a) and accumulating 69 penalty minutes in 45 regular season games.

