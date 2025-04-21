ECHL Transactions - April 21
April 21, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 21, 2025:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Norfolk:
Ian Shane, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
add Kyle Mayhew, D returned from loan by Bakersfield
add Ethan Keppen, F assigned by Bakersfield
add Alex Swetlikoff, F assigned by Bakersfield
delete Noah Ganske, D placed on reserve
delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F placed on reserve
delete Brannon McManus, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
add Ryan Miotto, F activated from reserve
add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve
add Luke Mobley, F activated from reserve
delete Gavin Hain, F placed on reserve
delete Will Calverley, F placed on reserve
delete Jonny Sorenson, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
add Thomas Farrell, D activated from reserve
add Jimmy Glynn, F activated from reserve
delete Jimmy Mazza, D placed on reserve
delete Nathan Dunkley, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
add Djibril Touré, D assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
add Ryan O'Reilly, F activated from reserve
delete Hudson Thornton, D placed on reserve
delete Milo Roelens, F placed on reserve
Reading:
add Robbie Stucker, D activated from reserve
add Austin Master, F activated from reserve
add Mitchel Deelstra, F activated from reserve
delete Robert Calisti, D placed on reserve
delete Gianfranco Cassaro, D placed on reserve
delete Cameron Cook, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Seth Eisele, G assigned by Hershey
delete Parker Milner, G released as emergency backup goalie
delete Garin Bjorklund, G placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Andrew Coxhead, F activated from reserve
add Kirby Proctor, D activated from reserve
delete Cory Thomas, D placed on reserve
delete Tyler Hylland, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
add Jack Beck, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
add Mathieu De St.Phalle, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 21, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - April 21 - ECHL
- Oilers to Host Three Playoff Games at BOK Center - Tulsa Oilers
- Worcester Railers HC Announces Railers Foundation Employee Giving Program - Worcester Railers HC
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Weekly Report- April 21 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Stingrays Weekly Report- April 21 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Djibril Touré Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Orlando Solar Bears from Belleville Senators - Orlando Solar Bears
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 27: April 21, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.