ECHL Transactions - April 21

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 21, 2025:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Norfolk:

Ian Shane, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

add Kyle Mayhew, D returned from loan by Bakersfield

add Ethan Keppen, F assigned by Bakersfield

add Alex Swetlikoff, F assigned by Bakersfield

delete Noah Ganske, D placed on reserve

delete Anthony Petruzzelli, F placed on reserve

delete Brannon McManus, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Ryan Miotto, F activated from reserve

add Nathan Noel, F activated from reserve

add Luke Mobley, F activated from reserve

delete Gavin Hain, F placed on reserve

delete Will Calverley, F placed on reserve

delete Jonny Sorenson, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Thomas Farrell, D activated from reserve

add Jimmy Glynn, F activated from reserve

delete Jimmy Mazza, D placed on reserve

delete Nathan Dunkley, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Djibril Touré, D assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

add Ryan O'Reilly, F activated from reserve

delete Hudson Thornton, D placed on reserve

delete Milo Roelens, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Robbie Stucker, D activated from reserve

add Austin Master, F activated from reserve

add Mitchel Deelstra, F activated from reserve

delete Robert Calisti, D placed on reserve

delete Gianfranco Cassaro, D placed on reserve

delete Cameron Cook, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Seth Eisele, G assigned by Hershey

delete Parker Milner, G released as emergency backup goalie

delete Garin Bjorklund, G placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Andrew Coxhead, F activated from reserve

add Kirby Proctor, D activated from reserve

delete Cory Thomas, D placed on reserve

delete Tyler Hylland, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Jack Beck, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

add Mathieu De St.Phalle, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

