Bloom & Young Recalled by Vancouver (NHL) & Reassigned to Abbotsford (AHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Monday that rookie forward Josh Bloom and rookie goaltender Ty Young have been recalled from loan by Vancouver (NHL) and reassigned to Abbotsford (AHL).

Bloom, 21, played 43 games for the K-Wings this season, scoring 20 goals and 19 assists with 15 penalty minutes. The Oakville, ON native appeared in two games for Abbotsford, earning one assist.

The forward also finished ranked No. 1 in points-per-game (.91) and No. 3 in individual scoring for Kalamazoo this past season. Bloom was originally drafted in the third-round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres (No. 95 overall).

Young, 20, has appeared in 22 games this season for the K-Wings, notching a 10-9-1-1 record with a 2.26 goals against average, a .926 save percentage and two shutouts.

The rookie from Coaldale, AB, also produced an 8-3-0-0 record in 11 games played for Abbotsford (AHL) with a 2.72 goals against average and .904 save percentage this season.

Originally drafted by the Canucks as a 2022 fifth-round NHL Draft pick (No. 144 overall), Young made his professional debut with Kalamazoo on Oct. 27 in a 3-1 win over Cincinnati.

