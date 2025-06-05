K-Wings Return to the Streets with the Kalamazoo Promise, Kzoo Parks & NHL Street©

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced the return of Joel Martin's 'Game On' Street Hockey camps for Summer 2025 on Thursday, powered by NHL STREET©, along with partnerships with The Kalamazoo Promise and Kzoo Parks to facilitate free of cost camps for 200-plus children in Kalamazoo's inner city.

Five Street Hockey camps will be held at Kalamazoo's Upjohn and LaCrone Parks from June to August, exclusively for Kzoo Parks Summer Camps this summer. Each camper is set to receive free admission to the almost two-hour event, an official NHL STREET© Jersey, a street hockey stick and a swag bag, courtesy of The Kalamazoo Promise.

"The K-Wings are proud of the return of NHL STREET©, and we're so excited to partner with The Kalamazoo Promise and Kzoo Parks," said Toni Will, Kalamazoo Wings General Manager and Governor. "It's always a no-brainer to team up with local organizations that commit to serving the next generation, and most especially organizations that care about making an impact in underserved communities like they both do."

NHL STREET© is the premier ball hockey experience designed to provide kids ages 6 to 16 and their families with the best of what youth sports can be: having fun, staying active, making friends and creating great memories.

Established in 2005, The Kalamazoo Promise allows students who graduate from the Kalamazoo Public Schools and meet the basic requirements to receive up to 100% of tuition and mandatory fees paid for at any in-state public community college or university. Currently, over 8,700 students have used The Promise for higher education with over $230 million invested in that span. Click here for more information about The Kalamazoo Promise.

"The Kalamazoo Promise is excited to partner with the NHL STREET© hockey experience to bring this unique opportunity to our community," said Von Washington, CEO of The Kalamazoo Promise. "We believe in the power of sports to positively impact children's lives, and we are committed to providing access to quality programs that promote physical activity, teamwork and leadership skills. Moreover, participating in NHL STREET can have a positive impact on the mental well-being of children. Engaging in team sports has been shown to boost self-esteem and confidence, reduce stress and anxiety, and promote social connections. These benefits are especially important for children who may be facing challenges or adversity in their personal lives."

Kzoo Parks offers a variety of programs for Kalamazoo's youth annually, with financial assistance available to those in need. The camps participating in the 'GAME ON' are affiliated with Camp Kzoo & Super Rec Summer Camps. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON KZOO PARKS SUMMER CAMPS.

"We're thrilled to announce that our summer camps are once again teaming up with the K-Wings and the NHL STREET © program and bringing it to all 6 summer camp sites," said Pete Aerts, Kzoo Parks Recreation Coordinator. "This exciting partnership brings high-energy, hockey-inspired fun to camp, helping our campers stay active, build skills, and make unforgettable memories."

Last summer, the K-Wings hosted 64 campers across two summer camps in Kalamazoo. This summer, by partnering with the two pillars in the Kalamazoo community, the Wings continue their commitment to bring the game to a new generation while breaking down barriers for youth athletes to get involved in sports.

Camps will be hosted and coached by Joel Martin, K-Wings Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach. K-Wings players & staff, KOHA staff (Kalamazoo Optimist Hockey Association), along with Kzoo Parks camp counselors, will also assist Martin in the camp. The children will learn basic hockey fundamentals and participate in a hockey tournament inside an NHL STREET© branded street hockey arena.

"We're proud to see NHL STREET © making a real impact in our community by giving kids a fun, accessible way to stay active and build confidence through street hockey," Martin said. "This program wouldn't be possible without the incredible support from our partners - Kzoo Parks and The Kalamazoo Promise. Their commitment to youth enrichment and inclusive recreation has helped bring this vision to life, and we're excited to continue growing together."

NHL STREET© brings new style, energy and gameplay to the sport, offering families an affordable, neighborhood-based model that allows kids across North America to learn and play hockey. A year later, NHL STREET© has more than 100 league operators in the U.S. and Canada with more than 2,500 youth enjoying the game of street hockey, including in places where hockey has previously been unavailable.

More information can be found HERE on the K-Wings' official NHL STREET © homepage.







