Gladiators Promote Alex Bennett, Alex Hobbs, and Avery Carney

May 28, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Gladiators President, Jared Youngman, announced on Wednesday that the team will be promoting Alex Bennett, Alex Hobbs, and Avery Carney ahead of the 2025-2026 season.

Alex Bennett joined the Atlanta Gladiators in July of 2023 as an Account Executive. He was named an ECHL Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year Finalist for the 2023-24 season and is now entering his third season with the team after leading Gladiators' Account Executives in total revenue in the 2024-25 season. He will now be promoted to the Gladiators' Manager of Ticket Sales.

Bennett grew up in Marietta, GA, and graduated with honors in May of 2023 from the University of South Carolina with a major in Sport and Entertainment Management, and a minor in PR and Advertising. He interned with the Columbia Fireflies of MiLB during his sophomore year and worked as an Operations Leader for Campus Recreation during his senior year of college. Knowing he wanted to work in sports sales, Bennett joined the Gladiators upon graduation.

Alex played baseball in high school, and then Club Baseball at USC. In his free time, he enjoys golfing, working out, watching the Braves, and spending time at the lake.

"I'm ecstatic for this new role and to have the ability to help mentor and lead our new and growing ticket sales team," said Bennett. Thank you to Alex Campbell, Jared Youngman, and Trevor Wimmer for believing in me and offering me this opportunity!"

Alex Hobbs is entering his third full season with the Atlanta Gladiators, having joined the team back in February of 2023. He will be promoted to the Gladiators' Manager of Service and Retention. Prior to joining the Gladiators, Hobbs worked with the Nashville Predators as an Inside Sales Representative, Sanford International Golf Tournament as an Operations Intern, and was a High School Baseball Coach with Brandon Valley High School.

Some of Hobbs' accomplishments from the 2024-25 season include working with the Palermo's Peaches, a Synchronized Figure Skating Group, and continuing to grow the relationship with them, selling out both School Day Games and Thrashers weekend, and building new relationships with loyal Season Ticket Holders.

A native of Minnesota, Hobbs graduated from North Dakota State University with a Sport Management degree and a Business Administration minor in 2020. Alex played hockey until 8 th grade, and played baseball through his junior year of high school. He managed his High School Boys Hockey Team for 2 seasons, winning state in 2015, and now plays and refs in an adult hockey league in Duluth, GA.

Avery Carney is entering her third season with the Gladiators after graduating from the University of Mississippi in 2023 with a bachelor's degree in General Business. While she was confident that she wanted to pursue a career in sales, Carney had always been passionate about sports and never imagined it could be a viable career path. Shortly after graduating, she joined the Atlanta Gladiators as a Sales Intern and quickly realized she could combine both of her passions into a single career. After just three months, Avery was promoted to a full-time Account Executive with the team, and will now be promoted to the Gladiators' Manager of Community Relations & Group Sales.

Carney was the team leader in revenue generation for both Education Day Games and was the top Account Executive for Group Sales in the 24-25 season. Carney also managed 18 interns in the Gladiators' internship program last season.

Growing up, the native of Canton, GA, played travel basketball and did track and field - specifically high jump and the 200 meter dash. In her free time, she enjoys outdoor activities like hiking, playing tennis, and going to the pool. Carney also has a passion for music and loves learning new instruments, and currently, plays the guitar and piano. "I have a younger brother, Cooper, who's also my best friend. I love traveling to new places, and my next trip is to Iceland," said Carney.

"I'm incredibly grateful and excited to step into my new role as Manager of Community Relations and Group Sales with the Gladiators. A heartfelt thank you to Alex Campbell and Jared Youngman for trusting me with this opportunity," said Carney.

She continued to say, "Community engagement and philanthropic initiatives have always been passions of mine, and I'm thrilled to now combine that with my love for organizing and planning group events. We have some exciting initiatives in the works for the 2025-26 season, and I can't wait to get started!"







