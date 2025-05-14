Jared Youngman Promoted to President of the Atlanta Gladiators

Duluth, GA - Gladiators owner Alex Campbell announced today that Jared Youngman has been promoted to President of the Atlanta Gladiators. Originally from Layton, Utah, Youngman joined the Gladiators organization in August of 2024, serving as the club's Executive Vice President of Sales.

Youngman has over 25 years of experience in professional hockey and boasts an array of front office experience ranging from corporate partnership sales, ticket sales, community relations, and marketing responsibilities. Prior to joining the Gladiators, Youngman was the Vice President for the Utah Grizzlies, also in the ECHL. He spent 23 years with the organization, including its time in the IHL and the AHL, working his way up from an internship role to the team's Vice President.

"This promotion is the result of Jared's consistent leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to the growth of the organization," said Campbell. "Over the past year, he's proven not only his ability to navigate challenges but also his capacity to inspire and drive those around him. Congratulations to Jared on this well-deserved achievement, and we're all very excited for what lies ahead."

"It is an honor to be selected for this responsibility, as we continue to grow hockey here in Greater Atlanta area," said Youngman. "I want to thank Alex for putting his trust in me for such an important role with the organization. I look forward to leading our wonderful staff and achieving goals to become a staple in the community for years to come," he added. "I also want to thank my biggest supporters, my kids Cooper, Ashlinn, and Parker," said Youngman.







