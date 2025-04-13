Jackson Pierson Scores the Only Gladiator Goal as Atlanta Is Defeated by Florida 6-1
April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
ESTERO, FL. - The Atlanta Gladiators (28-34-7-2) were defeated by the Florida Everblades (49-15-7-1) by a final score of 6-1 on Saturday night, at Hertz Arena, in Estero, Florida.
Drew DeRidder started in goal for Atlanta, while Cam Johnson was the net minder for the Everblades.
At 12:44 of the first period, Jesse Lansdell (15th) lit the lamp, assisted by Sean Allen and Colin Theisen.
Then, a few minutes later at 17:22, the Everblades found the net again, as Andrew Fyten (5th) scored, assisted by Kyle Neuber and Cole Moberg.
At 19:23 of the frame, Jackson Pierson (11th) tapped in a feed to the backdoor from Eric Neiley, with the secondary helper going to Andrew Jarvis.
27 seconds later, Florida responded with a goal of their own, as Colin Theisen (20th) was able to beat Drew DeRidder with ten seconds remaining in the period.
A scoreless second period would be broken at 12:11, as Oliver Chau (22nd) scored in his return to the lineup. Logan Lambdin and Kyle Betts assisted on Chau's marker.
In the third, Kyle Neuber (1st) scored his very first goal of the season, deflecting home a point shot on the power-play.
While on a man-advantage themselves, the Gladiators surrendered a shorthanded goal, as Oliver Chau (23rd) tipped in a cross-ice pass for his second goal of the contest.
Cam Johnson stopped 21 of 22 in the win for Florida, while in the loss for the Gladiators, Drew DeRidder denied 27 of33.
- Jackson Pierson Scores the Only Gladiator Goal as Atlanta Is Defeated by Florida 6-1 - Atlanta Gladiators
