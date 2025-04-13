ECHL Transactions - April 13

April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 13, 2025:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Cincinnati:

Brett Miller, G

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Owen Cole, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Jakob Berault, F activated from reserve

delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve

add Max Neill, F activated from reserve

add Evan Stella, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Jack Robilotti, D placed on reserve

delete Patriks Marcinkevics, F placed on reserve

delete Jonny Evans, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

delete Curtis Hall, F recalled to Cleveland (p.m.)

delete Nick Niedert, G released as emergency backup goalie

Fort Wayne:

add Cullen Ferguson, D activated from reserve

add Alex Aleardi, F activated from reserve

delete Jack Dugan, F placed on reserve

delete Kyle Crnkovic, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Nick Grima, D activated from reserve

add Matus Spodniak, F activated from reserve

delete Adam McCormick, D recalled by Rockford

delete Kevin Lombardi, F recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

add Evan Watts, G added as emergency backup goalie

add Grant Hindman, D activated from reserve

add Zach Dubinsky, F activated from reserve

add Luke Mobley, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve

delete Will Calverley, F placed on reserve

delete Yuki Miura, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Noah Carlin, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve

delete Ben Berard, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

South Carolina:

add Reilly Webb, D activated from reserve

delete Romain Rodzinski, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Dylan Moulton, D activated from reserve

add Jalen Smereck, D activated from reserve

delete Jed Pietila, D placed on reserve

delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Aidan Sutter, D activated from reserve

delete David Jankowski, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.