ECHL Transactions - April 13
April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 13, 2025:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Cincinnati:
Brett Miller, G
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Owen Cole, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add Jakob Berault, F activated from reserve
delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve
Bloomington:
add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve
add Max Neill, F activated from reserve
add Evan Stella, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Jack Robilotti, D placed on reserve
delete Patriks Marcinkevics, F placed on reserve
delete Jonny Evans, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Cincinnati:
delete Curtis Hall, F recalled to Cleveland (p.m.)
delete Nick Niedert, G released as emergency backup goalie
Fort Wayne:
add Cullen Ferguson, D activated from reserve
add Alex Aleardi, F activated from reserve
delete Jack Dugan, F placed on reserve
delete Kyle Crnkovic, F placed on reserve
Indy:
add Nick Grima, D activated from reserve
add Matus Spodniak, F activated from reserve
delete Adam McCormick, D recalled by Rockford
delete Kevin Lombardi, F recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
add Evan Watts, G added as emergency backup goalie
add Grant Hindman, D activated from reserve
add Zach Dubinsky, F activated from reserve
add Luke Mobley, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Andrew McLean, D placed on reserve
delete Will Calverley, F placed on reserve
delete Yuki Miura, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Kalamazoo:
add Noah Carlin, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Philip Beaulieu, D placed on reserve
delete Ben Berard, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
South Carolina:
add Reilly Webb, D activated from reserve
delete Romain Rodzinski, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
add Dylan Moulton, D activated from reserve
add Jalen Smereck, D activated from reserve
delete Jed Pietila, D placed on reserve
delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
add Aidan Sutter, D activated from reserve
delete David Jankowski, F placed on reserve
