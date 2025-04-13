Stingrays Win Streak Snapped at 17 with 2-1 Loss in Greenville

April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







GREENVILLE, SC. - The Stingrays' 17-game win streak was snapped in Greenville on Sunday as they fell 2-1 to the Swamp Rabbits in their regular season finale. Jackson van de Leest scored the lone goal for the Stingrays, while goaltender Seth Eisele stopped 36 of 38 shots.

The first period went scoreless, with South Carolina outshooting Greenville 17-13. Both goaltenders made several fine saves in the opening frame.

Greenville opened the scoring in the second period with a wrist shot from the left wing from Jack Brackett at 4:03. Ryan O'Hara and John Parker-Jones picked up the assists.

van de Leest tallied his first goal as a Stingray 2:37 into the third period. Jace Isley set up a chance for Dean Loukus in front of the net. Loukus recovered his own rebound to find van de Leest at the left point, who beat Greenville goaltender Mattias Sholl to tie the game.

Greenville took a late lead in the final period with another goal from Brackett. O'Hara fed Bracket from the point as Bracket backhanded it past Eisele for his fifth goal of the season and second tally of the game.

The Stingrays pulled Eisele with 1:25 left in the third for an extra attacker, but it would not be enough to come back, and the Stingrays suffered their first loss since March 1.

The Stingrays have announced the dates for all home first-round playoff games. They will host the Orlando Solar Bears at the North Charleston Coliseum for games one and two on April 18 and 19.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.