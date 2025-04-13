Stingrays Win Streak Snapped at 17 with 2-1 Loss in Greenville
April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
GREENVILLE, SC. - The Stingrays' 17-game win streak was snapped in Greenville on Sunday as they fell 2-1 to the Swamp Rabbits in their regular season finale. Jackson van de Leest scored the lone goal for the Stingrays, while goaltender Seth Eisele stopped 36 of 38 shots.
The first period went scoreless, with South Carolina outshooting Greenville 17-13. Both goaltenders made several fine saves in the opening frame.
Greenville opened the scoring in the second period with a wrist shot from the left wing from Jack Brackett at 4:03. Ryan O'Hara and John Parker-Jones picked up the assists.
van de Leest tallied his first goal as a Stingray 2:37 into the third period. Jace Isley set up a chance for Dean Loukus in front of the net. Loukus recovered his own rebound to find van de Leest at the left point, who beat Greenville goaltender Mattias Sholl to tie the game.
Greenville took a late lead in the final period with another goal from Brackett. O'Hara fed Bracket from the point as Bracket backhanded it past Eisele for his fifth goal of the season and second tally of the game.
The Stingrays pulled Eisele with 1:25 left in the third for an extra attacker, but it would not be enough to come back, and the Stingrays suffered their first loss since March 1.
The Stingrays have announced the dates for all home first-round playoff games. They will host the Orlando Solar Bears at the North Charleston Coliseum for games one and two on April 18 and 19.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 13, 2025
- Swamp Rabbits End Stingrays 17-Game Win Streak to End Season - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lewandowski Gets Game-Winner in Regular Season Finale - Toledo Walleye
- Bison Close Inaugural Season with Shootout Win - Bloomington Bison
- Schedule for Division Semifinals of 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs - ECHL
- Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Battle with Walleye - Indy Fuel
- Komets Fall in Finale - Fort Wayne Komets
- Stingrays Win Streak Snapped at 17 with 2-1 Loss in Greenville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Heartlanders Offense Goes Wild in Regular-Season Finale, 6-4 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Fall in Regular Season Finale - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Close Season with Win in Front of Record Crowd - Maine Mariners
- Mariners Defeat Thunder 4-2 in Season Finale - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - April 13 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions - ECHL
- Tad O'Had Reaches 200 Wins as Head Coach of the Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day #72 - Wheeling Nailers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Tahoe Reveals Schedule for Round One of the Kelly Cup Playoffs - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Florida Everblades Gear up for Playoffs Round One Showdown - Florida Everblades
- Jackson Pierson Scores the Only Gladiator Goal as Atlanta Is Defeated by Florida 6-1 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Roll Railers in Regular Season Finale, Clinch Final Playoff Spot in North Division, 7-3 - Reading Royals
- Tahoe Closes Down the Regular Season with Loss to Wichita - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Drop Their Regular Season Finale to Tulsa 7-2 - Allen Americans
- Cotton's OT Winner Caps Regular Season, O'Had Earns 200th Win as a Maverick - Kansas City Mavericks
- Grizzlies Finish 2024-25 Season with a 6-3 Road Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Close Regular Season with 40 Wins for Second Time in Franchise History with 7-2 Win - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Stingrays Win Streak Snapped at 17 with 2-1 Loss in Greenville
- Stingrays Skate Past Admirals for Seventeenth Straight Win
- Stingrays Double up Admirals 6-3 and Clinch 2024-25 Brabham Cup
- Stingrays Capture Brabham Cup for Second Time in Franchise History
- Alexander Suzdalev Reassigned to Hershey