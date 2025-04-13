Bison Close Inaugural Season with Shootout Win

April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Bloomington Bison overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period to defeat the Fort Wayne Komets by a 4-3 score on Sunday night at the Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets opened the scoring with Blake Murray potting a one-timer at 7:09 for his 17th of the year from Josh Groll. Murray added another at 13:13 from Tyler Inamoto and Harrison Rees. His 18th of the year and second of the night ended the scoring in the period with the Komets outshooting the Bison by a 22-4 margin.

The second period saw no scoring with the Bison unable to convert on a power play. The Bison outshot the Komets 7-6 in the frame.

The third period saw no scoring until 15:18 when Brett Budgell tallied his 14th of the year on the power play. His net front goal came from Shane Ott and Carter Berger. One minute later, Budgell tied the game on a shorthanded rush from Gavin Gould and Matt Staudacher. His 15th of the season and second of the game tied the score at two. With 1:07 remaining, the Komets regained the lead with a power play goal from Jack Gorniak. His 18th of the season was assisted by Alex Aleardi and Kirill Tyutyayev. However, with :12 remaining, Chongmin Lee tied the game again with his 22nd of the season on a one-timer. Budgell and Ott assisted on the goal to bring the game to overtime.

Each team had three shots in the overtime but no one could find the back the net as the game extended to a shootout. Each team had three shooters but only Lee could score with a highlight reel goal. Yaniv Perets made three saves in the shootout to send the Bison to victory in a shootout for the first time this season.

Perets stopped 37 of 40 shots to earn the victory. Brett Brochu made 23 saves on 26 shots in the loss. The Bison power play went 1-for-3 while the penalty kill went 3-for-4.

