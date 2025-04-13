Royals Roll Railers in Regular Season Finale, Clinch Final Playoff Spot in North Division, 7-3
April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (33-28-9-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Worcester Railers (34-30-3-5), 7-3, at Santander Arena on Saturday, April 12th to advance to the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs for the second time in three seasons and 17th time in franchise history.
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (14-16-4-0) earned the win in goal with 33 saves on 36 shots faced while Railers' goaltender Hugo Ollas (10-9-2-0) suffered the loss in goal with 25 saves on 32 shots faced.
Matt Brown (18) gave Reading a 1-0 lead 1:16 into the game for the start of a three-goal surge for the Royals. Logan Britt (3) at 17:10 remaining in the first period and Sam Sedley at 2:25 into the second period improved Reading's lead, 3-0. Matias Rajaniemi (5) put Worcester on the board at 5:24 into the second, before Mason Primeau (13) restored Reading's three-goal lead at 18:50, 4-1.
Matthew Kopperud (17) and Anthony Callin (24) scored at 6:17 and 15:25, respectively, into the third period around Brown's (19) second goal of the game at 8:46. Jake Smith (16) and Tyler Gratton (20) sealed the game with empty net goals at 16:25 and 17:52, respectively, to secure the Royals regular season finale victory.
With the win, the Royals advance to the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs as the fourth place team in the standings. Reading will take on the Trois-Rivieres Lions in the best-of-seven first round playoff series. Schedule and ticket details will be announced at RoyalsHockey.com on Sunday, April 13th at 10 AM.
Reading finished the regular season with a point registered in 18 of their last 24 (15-6-2-1), as well as 30 of their 41 games since Jan. 1st, 2025 (23-11-5-2).
