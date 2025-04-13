Oilers Close Regular Season with 40 Wins for Second Time in Franchise History with 7-2 Win

April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







ALLEN, Texas. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, closed the 2024-25 regular season with its 40th win on the campaign, a 7-2 victory over the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Saturday night.

Reid Petryk wasted no time following up last night's hat-trick performance, scoring in the opening minute with a five-hole whip through Luke Richardson. Austin Albrecht added a goal on the same shift, popping home a tape-to-tape pass from Petryk at the 1:23 mark of the frame. Easton Brodzinski added a goal to make it a 3-0 game 4:08 into the game, ripping a shot from the slot on the power play to give all three linemates a goal in the opening five minutes. Solag Bakich capped off a tic-tac-toe sequence for his 15th goal of the season 18 seconds past the halfway point of the frame, giving the former American points in 12 of his last 16 games. Cole Fraser spoiled a perfect period with a pinpoint slapshot with 3.2 seconds left to make it a 4-1 game.

Michael Farren scored his team-leading 24th goal of the season with a skillfully patient deposit past a sprawling Richardson, set up by a helper by Bakich with 6:58 left in the second frame. Brad Morrison brought the Americans back within three, making it a 5-2 game with a follow up on his own rebound off Vyacheslav Buteyets' left toe at the 15:14 mark.

Albrecht recorded his first multi-goal game of the season, finishing a two-on-one set up by Farren, 13:18 into the final period. The goal gives Albrecht tallies in 13 of his 38 appearances on the season. Josh Nelson closed the score 7-2, snapping a high-glove snipe from the left wing with 1:42 remaining in the game to give the Oilers a three-game streak of seven-or-more goals.

The 2024-25 Tulsa Oilers set franchise records in road victories (22) and average attendance (7585), reached 40 wins for just the second time in franchise history (2018-19) and scored more than 240 goals for just the second time since joining the ECHL (2014-15). The Oilers 88 points earned were also second-best in franchise history, trailing only the 2018-19 Mountain Division Champion team.

Tulsa clinched a second consecutive playoff berth with a win last night and await the result of tonight's Wichita Thunder at Tahoe Knight Monsters result for final seeding and first-round opponent. A loss of any kind by the Wichita Thunder moves Tulsa into third place, with a series against the second-seed Knight Monsters. A Thunder win of any kind will keep the Oilers in fourth, setting a second-straight postseason meeting with the top-spot Kansas City Mavericks.

--

ECHL Stories from April 13, 2025

