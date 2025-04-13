Tahoe Closes Down the Regular Season with Loss to Wichita

April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder's Tyler Jette battles Tahoe Knight Monsters' Sloan Stanick

STATELINE, NV- On to the playoffs.

In the 72nd and final game of the regular season, The Tahoe Knight Monsters fell to the Wichita Thunder 3-1. Joe Fleming scored and Jordan Papirny notched a strong effort, but it wasn't enough as Tahoe got swept at home.

The game began with tons of physicality and heavy hits into the boards, and it was the Thunder who struck first on a 2-on-1 goal by Will Zapernick. Just two minutes later, they were awarded a penalty shot as Nate Kallen hooked down Mitchell Russell from behind on a shorthanded breakaway.

Papirny fought off the chance to keep the score 1-0, but the Thunder would eventually double their lead on a power play goal by Peter Bates.

Tahoe cut the deficit in half late in the first with a crash goal by Joe Fleming, who punched on the loose puck in the blue paint and poked it past rookie netminder Roddy Ross. The play was not called a goal on the ice, and required a lengthy review to overturn.

Wichita added to their lead in the second period just under a minute in on a Kobe Walker breakout goal where he blitzed into the offensive zone and roofed the puck past Papirny. It was Walker's second goal of the series, and a tough pill to swallow after Tahoe dominated the end of the first period.

Throughout the rest of the game, Tahoe had multiple chances that were turned away by Ross, and the final horn sounded on an incredible successful 2024-25 season, with the promise for much more.

The Knight Monsters will not have to wait too long to get their revenge over the Thunder, as they will head to Wichita to begin round one of the Kelly Cup playoffs. Game one of the series is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, at 4:05 PM PT, with Khalin Kapoor on the call. The entire playoff schedule is below:

Saturday, April 19 at Wichita- 4:05 PM PT

Sunday, April 20 at Wichita- TBD

Wednesday, April 23 at Tahoe- 7:00 PM PT

Friday, April 25 at Tahoe- 7:30 PM PT

Saturday, April 26 at Tahoe- 7:30 PM PT (If Necessary)

Tuesday, April 29 at Wichita- 5:05 PM PT (If Necessary)

Wednesday, April 30 at Wichita- 5:05 PM PT (If Necessary)

Tahoe finishes their inaugural regular season with a record of 41-25-4-2, and will wipe the slate clean come playoff time next week. Come experience Tahoe's historic run to the Kelly Cup and get tickets at https://knightmonstershockey.com/playoffs, presented by Thermal Technology.

