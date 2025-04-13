Americans Drop Their Regular Season Finale to Tulsa 7-2

April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (16-45-8-3), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, lost the final game of the regular season on Saturday night 7-2 to the Tulsa Oilers (40-24-5-3) on Classic of Texoma Fan Appreciation Night in Allen.

The Oilers jumped on the board early, scoring three times in the first four minutes of the hockey game. Reid Petryk (17), Austin Albrecht (13), and Easton Brodzinski (19) all scored early first period goals. Brodzinski's goal turned out to be the game winner for Tulsa. Solag Bakich made it 4-0 Tulsa, midway through the opening frame. Cole Fraser scored his second of the season with four seconds left in the period to cut the lead to three 4-1.

The two teams exchanged goals in the second period. Michael Farren scored his team-leading 24th for the Oilers while Brad Morriosn added his sixth of the season for the Americans.

Austin Albrecht (14), and Josh Nelson (9) extended the Oilers lead to 7-2 in the final period. The Oilers completed the three-game sweep reaching the 40 win mark (40-24-5-3).

Saturday's game was the 300th professional game for Cole Fraser. Spencer Asuchak (421) had an assist on Brad Morriosn's goal that moved him to within one point of Chad Costello (422), for the Americans all-time scoring leader.

The Americans will hold their end of the season party on Sunday afternoon from 2-4 PM at Northside Drafthouse in Richardson.

They Said it:

Spencer Asuchak: "I'm not sure what I'm doing yet next season. I want to take some time to evaluate things and then make a decision later on this summer."

Cole Fraser: Playing in my 300th professional game tonight was special. This is home for me, and I would love to be back here next year if that opportunity is there."

Three Stars:

1. TUL - A. Albrecht

2. TUL - J. Biakabutuka

3. TUL - R. Petryk

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.