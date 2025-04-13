Lewandowski Gets Game-Winner in Regular Season Finale

April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye wrapped up the regular season in thrilling fashion with a 4-3 overtime win against the Indy Fuel on Toledo Goaldiggers Night, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Miracle on Main Street and the Turner Cup Championship.

The final score of the regular season finale-and the first-round playoff preview-was 4-3.

How it Happened:

Toledo spent much of the game playing catch-up, as Indy opened the scoring late in the first period at 17:48. Despite some late chances, the Walleye trailed heading into the second.

The Walleye found their rhythm in the middle frame. At 8:03, Dylan Moulton scored off a face-off with a blue-line shot that went bardown. Assisting on the goal was his former RedHawk teammate Colby Ambrosio and Billy Moskal.

Indy quickly answered at 9:29 to regain the lead, forcing Toledo to chase again.

But the Walleye weren't going away. A slick passing sequence from Mitch Lewandowski and Trenton Bliss set up Cole Gallant to tie the game at 2-2.

Toledo kept the momentum rolling, taking their first lead of the night as Lewandowski netted his 27th of the season. Assists came from Moskal (his second of the night) and Nick Andrews, who earned his first professional point.

The Fuel tied things up with just 2:03 remaining in regulation, sending the game into overtime. But Lewandowski stayed red hot, scoring the game-winner in OT off assists from Jalen Smereck and Bliss to seal the 4-3 victory.

The win helped Toledo split the regular season series with Indy and set the tone for their first-round playoff matchup.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.