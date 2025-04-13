Mariners Close Season with Win in Front of Record Crowd
April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The largest crowd in Maine Mariners history turned out to witness a 4-2 win over the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. A record gathering of 6,361 were in attendance for the final game of the 2024-25 season.
The Mariners opened the scoring late in the first period, when Matthew Philip deflected Justin Bean's shot from the right wall in between the pads of Henry Welsch. On the play, Lynden McCallum's secondary assist gave him 100 career ECHL points.
Maine struck with two goals 11 seconds apart in the second period to add to their lead. First, Bean sent Brooklyn Kalmikov through the middle on a breakaway at 5:02, then Kalmikov set up Linus Hemstrom moments later. With under four to play in the period, Robert Cronin beat Welsch with a quick shot off a faceoff to stretch the lead to 4-0.
Brad Arvanitis fell just short of a shutout, as the Thunder got goals from Dan Ebrahim and Josh Filmon at 17:18 and 19:59 to avoid being blanked for the second game in a row. Arvanitis stopped 31 of 33 to earn his 11th win. The Mariners' sellout with their 11th in home 36 games.
The Mariners finished the 2024-25 season with a record of 33-35-4 and 19-16-1 on home ice. Their seventh ECHL season will begin in October. For more information on ticket packages for the 2025-26 season, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 13, 2025
- Heartlanders Offense Goes Wild in Regular-Season Finale, 6-4 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Fall in Regular Season Finale - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Close Season with Win in Front of Record Crowd - Maine Mariners
- Mariners Defeat Thunder 4-2 in Season Finale - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - April 13 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions - ECHL
- Tad O'Had Reaches 200 Wins as Head Coach of the Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day #72 - Wheeling Nailers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Tahoe Reveals Schedule for Round One of the Kelly Cup Playoffs - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Florida Everblades Gear up for Playoffs Round One Showdown - Florida Everblades
- Jackson Pierson Scores the Only Gladiator Goal as Atlanta Is Defeated by Florida 6-1 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Roll Railers in Regular Season Finale, Clinch Final Playoff Spot in North Division, 7-3 - Reading Royals
- Tahoe Closes Down the Regular Season with Loss to Wichita - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Drop Their Regular Season Finale to Tulsa 7-2 - Allen Americans
- Cotton's OT Winner Caps Regular Season, O'Had Earns 200th Win as a Maverick - Kansas City Mavericks
- Grizzlies Finish 2024-25 Season with a 6-3 Road Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Close Regular Season with 40 Wins for Second Time in Franchise History with 7-2 Win - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Maine Mariners Stories
- Mariners Close Season with Win in Front of Record Crowd
- Maier Posts Fourth Shutout as Mariners Blank Thunder, 1-0
- Edward Scores First Mariners Goal in Loss to Adirondack
- Jacob Hudson Loaned to Springfield Thunderbirds
- Kalmikov Joins 100 Point Club as Mariners Beat Lions Again