Mariners Close Season with Win in Front of Record Crowd

April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The largest crowd in Maine Mariners history turned out to witness a 4-2 win over the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. A record gathering of 6,361 were in attendance for the final game of the 2024-25 season.

The Mariners opened the scoring late in the first period, when Matthew Philip deflected Justin Bean's shot from the right wall in between the pads of Henry Welsch. On the play, Lynden McCallum's secondary assist gave him 100 career ECHL points.

Maine struck with two goals 11 seconds apart in the second period to add to their lead. First, Bean sent Brooklyn Kalmikov through the middle on a breakaway at 5:02, then Kalmikov set up Linus Hemstrom moments later. With under four to play in the period, Robert Cronin beat Welsch with a quick shot off a faceoff to stretch the lead to 4-0.

Brad Arvanitis fell just short of a shutout, as the Thunder got goals from Dan Ebrahim and Josh Filmon at 17:18 and 19:59 to avoid being blanked for the second game in a row. Arvanitis stopped 31 of 33 to earn his 11th win. The Mariners' sellout with their 11th in home 36 games.

The Mariners finished the 2024-25 season with a record of 33-35-4 and 19-16-1 on home ice. Their seventh ECHL season will begin in October. For more information on ticket packages for the 2025-26 season, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.