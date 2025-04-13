Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Battle with Walleye

April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel forward Jarrett Lee

TOLEDO- The Fuel finished the regular season in Toledo with a matchup against the Walleye, who they will meet again in the first round of the playoffs next week. After forcing overtime, the Fuel ultimately fell 4-3 to the Walleye.

1ST PERIOD

Darian Pilon took a roughing penalty at 2:55 to give the Fuel the first power play of the game, however Toledo killed it off.

Indy steadily outshot Toledo early in the game and it paid off with a goal by Ethan Manderville at 17:48 to give the Fuel an early 1-0 lead. Ty Farmer and Owen Robinson had the two assists on that goal.

By the end of the first period, Indy was outshooting Toledo 13-10.

2ND PERIOD

At 2:09, things got chippy between these two teams. A small scuffle landed Colin Bilek and Darby Llewellyn in the penalty box for roughing, along with Toledo's Billy Moskal.

The Fuel went to the 4-on-3 penalty kill after that but killed off the two minutes.

At 8:03, Dylan Moulton scored for Toledo to make it 1-1. Less than two minutes later, Indy's leading scorer Nathan Burke gave it right back with a goal assisted by Bryan Lemos.

With the lone assist on Burke's goal, Lemos became the Fuel franchise leader in assists with 124, passing Alex Wideman who previously held the record.

Jesse Tucker and Nolan Moyle each got a double minor penalty for roughing at 12:52 after some pushing and shoving.

Cole Gallant scored for Toledo at 15:04 to tie the game again, 2-2.

At 17:43, Indy's Ty Farmer took a tripping penalty which gave the Walleye a power play chance late in the second frame.

With less than one second left in the second period, Darby Llewellyn took a cross checking penalty that would carry over into the third period.

Toledo bounced back and outshot the Fuel 15-9 that period.

3RD PERIOD

At 2:17, Jarrett Lee and Sam Craggs took offsetting minor penalties for slashing and hooking respectively.

Those were killed off before Mitchell Lewandowski scored at 5:55 to put the Walleye up 3-2.

Matus Spodniak and Toledo's Colin Swoyer each got two minutes for roughing at 13:43.

With two minutes to go in the third period, Owen Robinson scored to tie the game again and sent these two teams to overtime in the final regular season game of the year. Lemos and Farmer had the assists on that goal.

OVER TIME

Just 52 seconds into the overtime period, Lewandowski scored his second goal of the game and 28th of the season to win it for Toledo.

These two teams will meet again on Monday, April 21 in Toledo for the first game of the playoffs.

