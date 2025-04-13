Heartlanders Offense Goes Wild in Regular-Season Finale, 6-4

April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Kalamazoo, MI - Six Iowa Heartlanders scored and 12 registered points in a high-scoring regular-season finale, 6-4, against the Kalamazoo Wings Sunday at Wings Event Center. Keltie Jeri-Leon (1g, 1a), Matt Hubbarde (1g, 1a), Nathan Noel (2a), Zeteny Hadobas (2a), Luke Mobley (first two pro assists), and Ryan Miotto (2a) registered multiple points.

The Heartlanders set their sights to their Central Division Semifinals matchup against the Fort Wayne Komets, which begins at Fort Wayne Apr. 18-19 with Game 1 and Game 2 of the Central Division Semifinals. Home Playoff Tickets are now available for our first-round series against Fort Wayne! Be here for this historic moment as we play our FIRST HOME PLAYOFF GAME EVER on Mon., Apr. 21 at 7:05 p.m. and visit iowaheartlanders.com/playoffs.

The Heartlanders host Fort Wayne in the Kelly Cup Playoffs Mon., Apr. 21 for Game 3, Tues., Apr. 22 for Game 4 and Thurs., Apr. 24 for Game 5 (if necessary). All games start at 7:05 p.m.

Iowa scored three goals in the second and two in the third in an 18-minute span to seize control and take a 6-1 lead. Boscq started it with a power-play goal on a slap shot from the blue line, then Adam Goodsir (5:04 left in second) and Chris Lipe (4:30 left in second) scored on the next few shifts to make it 4-1.

T.J. Walsh (PPG) and Hubbarde scored in the third.

Kalamazoo scored the next three goals in the final nine minutes, with two of those coming on the power play.

William Rousseau won with 27 saves. Ty Young took the loss, allowing six on 41 shots.

