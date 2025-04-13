Mariners Defeat Thunder 4-2 in Season Finale

April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder forward Dan Ebrahim

PORTLAND - The Adirondack Thunder fell to the Maine Mariners on Sunday afternoon, 4-2, to finish the season on the road from Cross Insurance Arena.

Maine took the lead late in the first period as Matthew Philip deflected a shot by Justin Bean into the net for a 1-0 advantage. The goal came at 17:52 of the first period with assists from Bean and Lynden McCallum for his eighth of the year. The Mariners took the one-goal lead into the first intermission.

In the second period, the Mariners added three goals to take a 4-0 lead. Brooklyn Kalmikov and Linus Hemstrom scored ten seconds apart to take a 3-0 lead at 5:13 of the middle frame. Later in the second, Robert Cronin put in his fifth of the year to take a four-goal lead into the second intermission.

Dan Ebrahim broke the shutout bid in the third period with his third of the season on a hard shot from the right circle that sailed over the right shoulder of goaltender Brad Arvanitis. The goal came at 17:18 of the third with assists from Isaiah Fox and Ty Gibson and the Thunder trailed 4-1.

With almost no time left, Josh Filmon scored his 20th of the year from Kevin O'Neil to pull the Thunder within two, 4-2. Henry Welsh stopped 31 in the loss and Brad Arvanitis denied 31 in the win.

