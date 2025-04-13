Schedule for Division Semifinals of 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the schedule for the Division Semifinals in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

All series in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs are best-of-seven series.

North Division Semifinals

#1 Trois-Rivières Lions (45-19-8) vs. #4 Reading Royals (33-28-11)

Game 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières

Game 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 7 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières

Game 3 - Monday, April 21 at 7 p.m. ET at Reading

Game 4 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. ET at Reading

Game 5 - Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET at Reading (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Sunday, April 27 at 3 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières (If Necessary)

#2 Wheeling Nailers (43-25-4) vs. #3 Norfolk Admirals (40-25-7)

Game 1 - Wednesday, April 16 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Norfolk

Game 2 - Thursday, April 17 at 7 p.m. ET at Norfolk

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling

Game 4 - Friday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling

Game 5 - Saturday, April 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling (If Necessary)

South Division Semifinals

#1 South Carolina Stingrays (52-15-5) vs. #4 Orlando Solar Bears (37-25-10)

Game 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:-05 p.m. ET at South Carolina

Game 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 6:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET at Orlando

Note: Dates for games 4 & 5 in Orlando are TBD based on Orlando Magic playoff schedule

Game 6 - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina (If Necessary)

#2 Florida Everblades (49-15-8) vs. #3 Jacksonville Icemen (42-22-8)

Game 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 7 p.m. ET at Florida

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. ET at Jacksonville

Game 4 - Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET at Jacksonville

Game 5 - Sunday, April 27 at 3 p.m. ET at Jacksonville (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Game 7 -Wednesday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)

Central Division Semifinals

#1 Toledo Walleye (44-17-11) vs. #4 Indy Fuel (32-30-10)

Game 1 - Thursday, April 17 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 2 - Friday, April 18 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo

Game 3 - Monday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET at Indy

Game 4 - Tuesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET at Indy

Game 5 - Saturday, April 26 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, April 28 at 7 p.m. ET at Indy (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, April 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)

#2 Fort Wayne Komets (41-22-9) vs. #3 Iowa Heartlanders (36-25-11)

Game 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 3 - Monday, April 21 at 7 p.m. CT at Iowa

Game 4 - Tuesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. CT at Iowa

Game 5 - Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. CT at Iowa (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Sunday, April 27 at 5:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Mountain Division Semifinals

#1 Kansas City Mavericks (49-18-5) vs. #4 Tulsa Oilers (40-24-8)

Game 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City

Game 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 6:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 22 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa

Game 4 - Thursday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa

Game 5 - Friday, April 25 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Monday, April 28 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)

#2 Wichita Thunder (41-24-7) vs. #3 Tahoe Knight Monsters (41-25-6)

Game 1 - Saturday, April 19 at 6:05 p.m. CT at Wichita

Game 2 - Sunday, April 20 at 6:05 p.m. CT at Wichita

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. PT at Tahoe

Game 4 - Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. PT at Tahoe

Game 5 - Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. PT at Tahoe (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:10 p.m. CT at Wichita (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Wichita (If Necessary)

