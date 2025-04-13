Schedule for Division Semifinals of 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs
April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the schedule for the Division Semifinals in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
All series in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs are best-of-seven series.
North Division Semifinals
#1 Trois-Rivières Lions (45-19-8) vs. #4 Reading Royals (33-28-11)
Game 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières
Game 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 7 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières
Game 3 - Monday, April 21 at 7 p.m. ET at Reading
Game 4 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. ET at Reading
Game 5 - Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET at Reading (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Sunday, April 27 at 3 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Tuesday, April 29 at 7 p.m. ET at Trois-Rivières (If Necessary)
#2 Wheeling Nailers (43-25-4) vs. #3 Norfolk Admirals (40-25-7)
Game 1 - Wednesday, April 16 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Norfolk
Game 2 - Thursday, April 17 at 7 p.m. ET at Norfolk
Game 3 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling
Game 4 - Friday, April 25 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling
Game 5 - Saturday, April 26 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Monday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling (If Necessary)
South Division Semifinals
#1 South Carolina Stingrays (52-15-5) vs. #4 Orlando Solar Bears (37-25-10)
Game 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:-05 p.m. ET at South Carolina
Game 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 6:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina
Game 3 - Tuesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET at Orlando
Note: Dates for games 4 & 5 in Orlando are TBD based on Orlando Magic playoff schedule
Game 6 - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Wednesday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina (If Necessary)
#2 Florida Everblades (49-15-8) vs. #3 Jacksonville Icemen (42-22-8)
Game 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida
Game 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 7 p.m. ET at Florida
Game 3 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. ET at Jacksonville
Game 4 - Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET at Jacksonville
Game 5 - Sunday, April 27 at 3 p.m. ET at Jacksonville (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)
Game 7 -Wednesday, April 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)
Central Division Semifinals
#1 Toledo Walleye (44-17-11) vs. #4 Indy Fuel (32-30-10)
Game 1 - Thursday, April 17 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo
Game 2 - Friday, April 18 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo
Game 3 - Monday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET at Indy
Game 4 - Tuesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET at Indy
Game 5 - Saturday, April 26 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Monday, April 28 at 7 p.m. ET at Indy (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Wednesday, April 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)
#2 Fort Wayne Komets (41-22-9) vs. #3 Iowa Heartlanders (36-25-11)
Game 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne
Game 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne
Game 3 - Monday, April 21 at 7 p.m. CT at Iowa
Game 4 - Tuesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. CT at Iowa
Game 5 - Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. CT at Iowa (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Sunday, April 27 at 5:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)
Mountain Division Semifinals
#1 Kansas City Mavericks (49-18-5) vs. #4 Tulsa Oilers (40-24-8)
Game 1 - Friday, April 18 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City
Game 2 - Saturday, April 19 at 6:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City
Game 3 - Tuesday, April 22 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa
Game 4 - Thursday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa
Game 5 - Friday, April 25 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Monday, April 28 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Wednesday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)
#2 Wichita Thunder (41-24-7) vs. #3 Tahoe Knight Monsters (41-25-6)
Game 1 - Saturday, April 19 at 6:05 p.m. CT at Wichita
Game 2 - Sunday, April 20 at 6:05 p.m. CT at Wichita
Game 3 - Wednesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. PT at Tahoe
Game 4 - Friday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. PT at Tahoe
Game 5 - Saturday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. PT at Tahoe (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Tuesday, April 29 at 7:10 p.m. CT at Wichita (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Wednesday, April 30 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Wichita (If Necessary)
