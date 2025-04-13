Tad O'Had Reaches 200 Wins as Head Coach of the Mavericks

April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Kansas City Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had has officially recorded his 200th win as head coach of the Mavericks, reaching the milestone with Saturday night's 3-2 overtime victory over the Idaho Steelheads in the team's regular season finale.

A native of Yakima, Washington, O'Had took over behind the Mavericks bench ahead of the 2020-21 season. In just five seasons, he has become both the franchise's all-time winningest coach and the winningest coach in Kansas City professional hockey history, reaching his 187th career win on March 1.

O'Had now holds an all-time record of 200-124-36, good for a .556 winning percentage.

Under his leadership, the Mavericks have achieved historic success, including a franchise-record 54 wins during the 2023-24 season, a Brabham Cup title as ECHL regular season champions, and the club's first-ever trip to the Kelly Cup Finals.

Before his arrival in Kansas City, O'Had spent seven seasons with the Florida Everblades, serving as both Assistant and Associate Coach. During his time in Florida, the Everblades were a perennial powerhouse and claimed the Brabham Cup during the 2017-18 season.

The Mavericks finished the 2024-25 regular season with 49 wins and will open the Kelly Cup Playoffs on home ice next weekend against the Tulsa Oilers.

