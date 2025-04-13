Tad O'Had Reaches 200 Wins as Head Coach of the Mavericks
April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - Kansas City Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had has officially recorded his 200th win as head coach of the Mavericks, reaching the milestone with Saturday night's 3-2 overtime victory over the Idaho Steelheads in the team's regular season finale.
A native of Yakima, Washington, O'Had took over behind the Mavericks bench ahead of the 2020-21 season. In just five seasons, he has become both the franchise's all-time winningest coach and the winningest coach in Kansas City professional hockey history, reaching his 187th career win on March 1.
O'Had now holds an all-time record of 200-124-36, good for a .556 winning percentage.
Under his leadership, the Mavericks have achieved historic success, including a franchise-record 54 wins during the 2023-24 season, a Brabham Cup title as ECHL regular season champions, and the club's first-ever trip to the Kelly Cup Finals.
Before his arrival in Kansas City, O'Had spent seven seasons with the Florida Everblades, serving as both Assistant and Associate Coach. During his time in Florida, the Everblades were a perennial powerhouse and claimed the Brabham Cup during the 2017-18 season.
The Mavericks finished the 2024-25 regular season with 49 wins and will open the Kelly Cup Playoffs on home ice next weekend against the Tulsa Oilers.
Get your tickets now at kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling (816) 252-7825 for the best-of-seven opening series!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 13, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - April 13 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions - ECHL
- Tad O'Had Reaches 200 Wins as Head Coach of the Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day #72 - Wheeling Nailers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Tahoe Reveals Schedule for Round One of the Kelly Cup Playoffs - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Florida Everblades Gear up for Playoffs Round One Showdown - Florida Everblades
- Jackson Pierson Scores the Only Gladiator Goal as Atlanta Is Defeated by Florida 6-1 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Roll Railers in Regular Season Finale, Clinch Final Playoff Spot in North Division, 7-3 - Reading Royals
- Tahoe Closes Down the Regular Season with Loss to Wichita - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Drop Their Regular Season Finale to Tulsa 7-2 - Allen Americans
- Cotton's OT Winner Caps Regular Season, O'Had Earns 200th Win as a Maverick - Kansas City Mavericks
- Grizzlies Finish 2024-25 Season with a 6-3 Road Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Close Regular Season with 40 Wins for Second Time in Franchise History with 7-2 Win - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Tad O'Had Reaches 200 Wins as Head Coach of the Mavericks
- Cotton's OT Winner Caps Regular Season, O'Had Earns 200th Win as a Maverick
- Cade Borchardt Breaks Mavericks' Single-Season Goal Record
- Mavericks Clinch Top Seed in Western Conference with 4-1 Win
- Cade Borchardt Named to the 2024-25 All-ECHL Second Team