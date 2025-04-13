Game Day #72 - Wheeling Nailers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières and the (Pittsburgh Penguins affiliate) Wheeling Nailers conclude their respective regular seasons this afternoon when they face off against one another for the third time in three days at Colisée Vidéotron.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

#16 Alex Beaucage: The Trois-Rivières native made his return to the line-up on Saturday afternoon. Although held pointless, he still put in a solid performance.

#78 Tommy Cormier: The iron man has not missed a game this season due to injury, despite his penchant for a physical style of play. He had several good scoring chances in yesterday's loss.

#9 Nicolas Guay: The Lions' lone goal scorer in yesterday afternoon's loss had other good scoring opportunities as well. The line he formed with Xavier Cormier and Alex Beaucage was one of the Lions' best.

Players to watch for the Wheeling Nailers:

#51 Jordan Martel: Far and away the Nailers' best player in his team's 3-1 win on Saturday, he scored the winning goal and was front-and-centre on several occasions.

#9 Chrystopher Collin: The former Lion enjoyed a good game yesterday afternoon with several good scoring opportunities.

#11 Peter Laviolette: The rugged forward got more than a few Lions to get off their game yesterday afternoon, hence playing his role to perfection.

The Lions' first game in the opening round of the Kelly Cup playoffs will be Friday, April 18 at Colisée Vidéotron.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.