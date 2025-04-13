Game Day #72 - Wheeling Nailers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières
April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières and the (Pittsburgh Penguins affiliate) Wheeling Nailers conclude their respective regular seasons this afternoon when they face off against one another for the third time in three days at Colisée Vidéotron.
Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:
#16 Alex Beaucage: The Trois-Rivières native made his return to the line-up on Saturday afternoon. Although held pointless, he still put in a solid performance.
#78 Tommy Cormier: The iron man has not missed a game this season due to injury, despite his penchant for a physical style of play. He had several good scoring chances in yesterday's loss.
#9 Nicolas Guay: The Lions' lone goal scorer in yesterday afternoon's loss had other good scoring opportunities as well. The line he formed with Xavier Cormier and Alex Beaucage was one of the Lions' best.
Players to watch for the Wheeling Nailers:
#51 Jordan Martel: Far and away the Nailers' best player in his team's 3-1 win on Saturday, he scored the winning goal and was front-and-centre on several occasions.
#9 Chrystopher Collin: The former Lion enjoyed a good game yesterday afternoon with several good scoring opportunities.
#11 Peter Laviolette: The rugged forward got more than a few Lions to get off their game yesterday afternoon, hence playing his role to perfection.
The Lions' first game in the opening round of the Kelly Cup playoffs will be Friday, April 18 at Colisée Vidéotron.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 13, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - April 13 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions - ECHL
- Tad O'Had Reaches 200 Wins as Head Coach of the Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day #72 - Wheeling Nailers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Tahoe Reveals Schedule for Round One of the Kelly Cup Playoffs - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Florida Everblades Gear up for Playoffs Round One Showdown - Florida Everblades
- Jackson Pierson Scores the Only Gladiator Goal as Atlanta Is Defeated by Florida 6-1 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Roll Railers in Regular Season Finale, Clinch Final Playoff Spot in North Division, 7-3 - Reading Royals
- Tahoe Closes Down the Regular Season with Loss to Wichita - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Drop Their Regular Season Finale to Tulsa 7-2 - Allen Americans
- Cotton's OT Winner Caps Regular Season, O'Had Earns 200th Win as a Maverick - Kansas City Mavericks
- Grizzlies Finish 2024-25 Season with a 6-3 Road Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Close Regular Season with 40 Wins for Second Time in Franchise History with 7-2 Win - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- Game Day #72 - Wheeling Nailers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières
- Lions Lose 3-1 to Nailers in Front of 3,441 at Colisée Vidéotron
- Lions' Third-Period Collapse Leads to a 5-2 Loss to Wheeling
- Game Day #70 - Wheeling Nailers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières
- Luke Cavallin Named on the All-ECHL Second Team