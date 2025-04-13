Komets Fall in Finale

April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets skated the final game of the regular season at the Coliseum and fell to Bloomington in a shootout 4-3.

Blake Murray struck twice in the first period with goals at 7:09 and 13:13 to give the Komets a 2-0 lead after one period.

During a penalty-filled third period, Bloomington's Brett Budgell scored on a power play at 15:18 and followed that up with a short-handed goal at 16:18 to tie the game. With the Komets on a two-man advantage, Jack Gorniak found the back of the net to put the Komets back in the lead. However, Bloomington rallied in the final minute to tie the game at 19:48 and sent the contest to overtime.

Neither team could score the game-winner in the extra frame, so the game was settled via a shootout with Bloomington's Chongmin Lee netting the game-winner. Brett Brochu made 23 saves in his return to the Komets line-up.

