Komets Fall in Finale
April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets skated the final game of the regular season at the Coliseum and fell to Bloomington in a shootout 4-3.
Blake Murray struck twice in the first period with goals at 7:09 and 13:13 to give the Komets a 2-0 lead after one period.
During a penalty-filled third period, Bloomington's Brett Budgell scored on a power play at 15:18 and followed that up with a short-handed goal at 16:18 to tie the game. With the Komets on a two-man advantage, Jack Gorniak found the back of the net to put the Komets back in the lead. However, Bloomington rallied in the final minute to tie the game at 19:48 and sent the contest to overtime.
Neither team could score the game-winner in the extra frame, so the game was settled via a shootout with Bloomington's Chongmin Lee netting the game-winner. Brett Brochu made 23 saves in his return to the Komets line-up.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 13, 2025
- Swamp Rabbits End Stingrays 17-Game Win Streak to End Season - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Lewandowski Gets Game-Winner in Regular Season Finale - Toledo Walleye
- Bison Close Inaugural Season with Shootout Win - Bloomington Bison
- Schedule for Division Semifinals of 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs - ECHL
- Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Battle with Walleye - Indy Fuel
- Komets Fall in Finale - Fort Wayne Komets
- Stingrays Win Streak Snapped at 17 with 2-1 Loss in Greenville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Heartlanders Offense Goes Wild in Regular-Season Finale, 6-4 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Nailers Fall in Regular Season Finale - Wheeling Nailers
- Mariners Close Season with Win in Front of Record Crowd - Maine Mariners
- Mariners Defeat Thunder 4-2 in Season Finale - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - April 13 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions - ECHL
- Tad O'Had Reaches 200 Wins as Head Coach of the Mavericks - Kansas City Mavericks
- Game Day #72 - Wheeling Nailers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Tahoe Reveals Schedule for Round One of the Kelly Cup Playoffs - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Florida Everblades Gear up for Playoffs Round One Showdown - Florida Everblades
- Jackson Pierson Scores the Only Gladiator Goal as Atlanta Is Defeated by Florida 6-1 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Roll Railers in Regular Season Finale, Clinch Final Playoff Spot in North Division, 7-3 - Reading Royals
- Tahoe Closes Down the Regular Season with Loss to Wichita - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Americans Drop Their Regular Season Finale to Tulsa 7-2 - Allen Americans
- Cotton's OT Winner Caps Regular Season, O'Had Earns 200th Win as a Maverick - Kansas City Mavericks
- Grizzlies Finish 2024-25 Season with a 6-3 Road Victory - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Close Regular Season with 40 Wins for Second Time in Franchise History with 7-2 Win - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fort Wayne Komets Stories
- Komets Fall in Finale
- Komets Collect Third Straight Win 3-1 Over Bloomington
- Komets Shut Out Toledo 3-0
- Komets Finish the Week with a Big Win
- Komets Win Big over Cincinnati 7-0