Florida Everblades Gear up for Playoffs Round One Showdown
April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced their schedule for the first round of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Jacksonville Icemen, presented by Lexus. The first two games of the best-of-seven series will take place at Hertz Arena and games three, four, and five (if necessary) will take place at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Games six and seven (if necessary) will be back at Hertz Arena.
The dates and promotions for the first round of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs home games at Hertz Arena are listed below:
Game 1: Friday, April 18th at 7:30 PM vs. JAX at Hertz Arena
Game 2: Saturday, April 19th at 7:00 PM vs. JAX at Hertz Arena
Game 3: Wednesday, April 23rd at 7:00 PM at JAX at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Game 4: Thursday, April 24th at 7:00 PM at JAX at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, April 27th at 3:00 PM at JAX at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 29th at 7:30 PM vs. JAX at Hertz Arena
Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, April 30th at 7:30 PM vs. JAX at Hertz Arena
You may purchase tickets at the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at Hertz Arena, online HERE, or by calling the Everblades office at 239-948-PUCK.
Florida Everblades forward Kyle Betts vs. the Jacksonville Icemen
