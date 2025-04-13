Florida Everblades Gear up for Playoffs Round One Showdown

April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Kyle Betts vs. the Jacksonville Icemen

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Kyle Betts vs. the Jacksonville Icemen(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced their schedule for the first round of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Jacksonville Icemen, presented by Lexus. The first two games of the best-of-seven series will take place at Hertz Arena and games three, four, and five (if necessary) will take place at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena. Games six and seven (if necessary) will be back at Hertz Arena.

The dates and promotions for the first round of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs home games at Hertz Arena are listed below:

Game 1: Friday, April 18th at 7:30 PM vs. JAX at Hertz Arena

Game 2: Saturday, April 19th at 7:00 PM vs. JAX at Hertz Arena

Game 3: Wednesday, April 23rd at 7:00 PM at JAX at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Game 4: Thursday, April 24th at 7:00 PM at JAX at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, April 27th at 3:00 PM at JAX at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, April 29th at 7:30 PM vs. JAX at Hertz Arena

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, April 30th at 7:30 PM vs. JAX at Hertz Arena

You may purchase tickets at the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at Hertz Arena, online HERE, or by calling the Everblades office at 239-948-PUCK.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.