Swamp Rabbits End Stingrays 17-Game Win Streak to End Season
April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - Jack Brackett fired home the game-winning strike with 2:33 remaining, his second goal of the game, and Mattias Sholl stopped all but one of 42 shots as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits ended the regular season with a 2-1 win over the South Carolina Stingrays, ending their 17-game winning streak.
The grudge match started just like the last one, a scoreless opening 20 minutes with a combined 30 shots, 17 belonging to South Carolina that were stopped by Sholl in net for the Swamp Rabbits.
Eventually, Jack Brackett broke the scoreless deadlock early in the second period. At 4:03 of the second, Ryan O'Hara fed the puck to Brackett, who dragged two defenders and rifled a shot that whizzed right by the shoulder of Stingrays goalie Seth Eisele, giving the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 lead (O'Hara and John Parker-Jones assisted).
South Carolina tied the game up again, but the Swamp Rabbits found a late answer for the win. With 2:37 played in the third, Jackson van de Leest collected the puck just inside the blue line, fired it from distance, and trickled through the legs of Sholl and in, squaring the game at 1-1 (Dean Loukus and Jace Isley assisted). Brackett came back with his second of the game late, and it ultimately led to the win. With 2:33 remaining, in the midst of a delayed penalty, Dustin Geregach worked the puck down the wall and to O'Hara, who found Brackett in the slot. Brackett backhanded a laser over Eisele's shoulder, giving the Swamp Rabbits a 2-1 lead. Sholl and the Swamp Rabbits held on late, claiming a win in the last game of the season, and ending the 17-game win streak of their arch rivals.
Mattias Sholl stopped all but one of 42 shots on net, claiming his second win in his fourth start (2-2-0-0).
On behalf of the Swamp Rabbits, we can't thank you enough for your support. We'll see you in 2025-26!
Images from this story
|
Greenville Swamp Rabbits gather after the season finale
