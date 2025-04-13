Cotton's OT Winner Caps Regular Season, O'Had Earns 200th Win as a Maverick

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks closed out their dominant regular season in dramatic fashion on Saturday night, defeating the Idaho Steelheads 3-2 in overtime at Idaho Central Arena. With the win, Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had earned his 200th career victory behind the Mavericks' bench.

David Cotton played the hero, scoring 9 seconds into overtime to secure the victory. The goal was his second of the night and capped a gritty road win for the Mavericks, who finish the regular season with a 49-18-5 record and a Western Conference-best 103 points.

Nolan Sullivan opened the scoring at 15:45 of the first period, finishing a play set up by Isac Jonsson and Luke Loheit. Cotton made it 2-0 at 9:50 of the second, with helpers from Marcus Crawford and Damien Giroux.

Idaho fought back with goals from Jade Miller and Matt Register, the latter tying the game at 18:28 of the third. But just seconds into the extra frame, Cotton buried a quick strike from Crawford, ending the game before Idaho could register a shot.

Noah West made 22 saves in net for the Mavericks. Kansas City outshot Idaho 39-24, including a 17-8 edge in the second period.

The win caps off a terrific regular season for the Mavericks, who will now await results from Saturday's remaining games to determine their first-round playoff opponent. The opening round of the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs begins next Friday and Saturday at Cable Dahmer Arena. Join us for the playoff action by visiting kcmavericks.com/tickets or by calling (816) 252-7825.

