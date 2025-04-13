ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fine and suspensions.

Wheeling's Quercia suspended

Wheeling's Matthew Quercia has been suspended for one game as the result of his actions in ECHL Game #1038, Wheeling at Trois-Rivières, on April 12.

Quercia is suspended under Rule #23.7 as the result of receiving his 10th fighting major of the season.

Quercia will miss Wheeling's game at Trois-Rivières today (April 13).

Idaho's Punnett fined, suspended

Idaho's Connor Punnett has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as the result of his actions in ECHL Game #1029, Kansas City at Idaho, on April 12.

Punnett is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for interference at 7:49 of the second period.

Punnett will miss the next game for which is on an ECHL active roster.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

