Tahoe Reveals Schedule for Round One of the Kelly Cup Playoffs
April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - It's playoff time in Tahoe.
Following the conclusion of the 2024-25 regular season, the Knight Monsters, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, have announced the schedule for round one of the ECHL Kelly Cup playoffs against the Wichita Thunder.
The series will begin in Wichita, Kansas, for two games on April 19th and 20th, before heading to the Tahoe Blue Event center for the next three games (game five if necessary).
If games six and seven are required, they will be in Wichita on April 29 and 30. The full playoff schedule is below:
Saturday, April 19 at Wichita- 4:05 PM PT
Sunday, April 20 at Wichita- TBD
Wednesday, April 23 at Tahoe- 7:00 PM PT
Friday, April 25 at Tahoe- 7:30 PM PT
Saturday, April 26 at Tahoe- 7:30 PM PT (If Necessary)
Tuesday, April 29 at Wichita- 5:05 PM PT (If Necessary)
Wednesday, April 30 at Wichita- 5:05 PM PT (If Necessary)
The Knight Monsters are embarking on their quest for the Kelly Cup in their inaugural season, and you can be there to experience all the action. Tickets for the first round are on sale at https://knightmonstershockey.com/playoffs, presented by Thermal Technology.
