Nailers Fall in Regular Season Finale

April 13, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers defend their goal against the Trois-Rivières Lions

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC - Sunday afternoon's game at Colisée Videotron had a similar feel to a soccer friendly in terms of meaning, except emotions boiled over at times between the Wheeling Nailers and Trois-Rivières Lions. For the purpose of the story of the game itself, it was a 3-1 result in favor of the Lions. However, some confusing extra activities put the final tally as 5-1 for the host squad.

One goal was scored in the first period, and it was the Lions who lit the lamp. Jacob Paquette's shot from the blueline got disrupted in the slot and bounced to Anthony Beauregard on the left side of the crease. Beauregard quickly zipped a pass across to Jakov Novak, who slammed in a one-timer.

The two sides exchanged tallies in the middle frame in a span of less than two minutes. Trois-Rivières was first on the board, as it converted on the power play for the first time all weekend. Novak cruised to the right face-off dot, where he launched a wrist shot into the top-left corner of the cage. Wheeling answered that with a goal off of the rush. Jack Works powered a shot on goal from the left circle, which produced a rebound for Cole Tymkin to put back on the right side. The Lions thought they had scored 18 seconds later, but that marker was disallowed after video review due to goaltender interference.

The score remained 2-1 until the game took a sharp turn down the wrong road in the closing eight minutes. Xavier Cormier tipped in a Chris Jandric point shot at even strength. The Nailers were then informed that they would be members of a penalty parade, which saw them go to the penalty kill three times in the last three minutes, which featured two 5-on-3 disadvantages. Trois-Rivières scored on both of those scenarios, as Novak completed his hat trick with a one-timer from the right circle, then Beaucage sniped a wrist shot from the left circle for the 5-1 final score.

Joe Vrbetic was the winning netminder for the Lions, as he made 19 saves on 20 shots. Jaxon Castor suffered the defeat for Wheeling, as he stopped 29 of the 34 shots he faced.

The Kelly Cup Playoffs are up next for the Wheeling Nailers, who will face the Norfolk Admirals in the North Division Semifinal Series. Games one and two will be played at Norfolk Scope Arena on Wednesday and Thursday, with both tilts starting at 7:05. The remainder of the series will then shift to WesBanco Arena. All contests in Wheeling will begin at 7:10, and the game dates are April 23, 25, 26, 28, and 29. Games five, six, and seven on April 26, 28, and 29 are if necessary, depending on the results of the series to that point. Tickets for the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs are available by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

