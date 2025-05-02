Pete MacArthur Resigns as Head Coach of the Adirondack Thunder

May 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that Pete MacArthur has resigned as head coach of the team to pursue other opportunities.

MacArthur has been an integral part of the Thunder organization both on and off the ice. As a player, he represented the team with passion and consistency over four seasons, amassing 175 points (3rd all-time), 122 assists (2nd all-time), and 202 games played (4th all-time). His leadership continued behind the bench, where he served as head coach for three seasons, guiding the team to the Kelly Cup Playoffs twice - including a remarkable run to the Eastern Conference Final last season.

"What an honor it has been to play and coach for Adirondack," said MacArthur. "It's never easy moving on, but it is time for family to come first. We are forever grateful for the amazing memories and countless friendships we have made here. We will miss the fans and the community who support the team so strongly and make our arena truly one of a kind. Having the chance to play and coach in your backyard is a privilege that I never took for granted and will cherish forever. Thank you to everyone who has made the ride so special."

The Clifton Park, New York native served as the team's captain for three seasons before moving behind the bench. Following four years at Boston University, MacArthur played 190 games in the American Hockey League for Bridgeport, Rockford, San Antonio, Peoria and Lake Erie and totaled 29 goals and 57 assists for 86 points.

"We want to sincerely thank Pete MacArthur for his tremendous contributions to the Adirondack Thunder both on the ice and in the community," said President Jeff Mead. "Pete's passion, leadership, and dedication have left a lasting impact on our organization and our fans. We are grateful for everything he has done and wish him and his family all the very best in the next chapter of their journey."

The search for the fifth head coach in Adirondack Thunder history has begun.

