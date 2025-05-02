ECHL Transactions - May 2
May 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 2, 2025:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Orlando:
Liam Soulière, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
add Kirill Tyutyayev, F activated from reserve
delete Brannon McManus, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
add Matt Crasa, F activated from reserve
add Filip Fornaa Svensson, F activated from reserve
delete German Yavash, F placed on reserve
delete Jack O'Leary, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
add Ryan Fanti, G assigned by Syracuse
Toledo:
add Tyler Spezia, F activated from reserve
delete Will Hillman, F placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
add Joe Vrbetic, G activated from reserve
add Tyler Hylland, F activated from reserve
add Jakov Novak, F activated from reserve
delete Emmett Serensits, D placed on reserve
delete Israel Mianscum, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 2, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - May 2 - ECHL
- Former Rays Head Coach Spencer Carbery Named Finalist for NHL Coach of the Year - South Carolina Stingrays
- Pete MacArthur Resigns as Head Coach of the Adirondack Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Day - Round 2, Game 1: Norfolk Admirals vs. Trois-Rivières Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- ECHL Approves Expansion Membership for New Mexico - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.