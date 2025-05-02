ECHL Transactions - May 2

May 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, May 2, 2025:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Orlando:

Liam Soulière, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

add Kirill Tyutyayev, F activated from reserve

delete Brannon McManus, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Matt Crasa, F activated from reserve

add Filip Fornaa Svensson, F activated from reserve

delete German Yavash, F placed on reserve

delete Jack O'Leary, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

add Ryan Fanti, G assigned by Syracuse

Toledo:

add Tyler Spezia, F activated from reserve

delete Will Hillman, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Joe Vrbetic, G activated from reserve

add Tyler Hylland, F activated from reserve

add Jakov Novak, F activated from reserve

delete Emmett Serensits, D placed on reserve

delete Israel Mianscum, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.