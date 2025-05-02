Komets Drop First Game of the Series 5-4 at Toledo
May 2, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets opened the Central Division Final on Friday and fell to Toledo at the Huntington Center.
The Komets got on the board first as Blake Murray reworked an Alex Aleardi shot to push the puck across the goal line to make the game 1-0 at 8:30. Toledo tied the game at 12:12 and took the lead at 12:53. The Komets answered as Aleradi lit the lamp at 14:20 for his fifth goal of the postseason with an assist credit to defenseman Noah Ganske.
In the second period, the Komets reclaimed the lead when Ethan Keppen scored an unassisted goal at 6:31, only to see the Walleye tie the game at 10:55. Both teams traded goals towards the end of the period, but the Walleye entered the intermission with the lead when Matt Anderson scored 19:44. Neither team could add to their goal totals in the third period, making the final score 5-4.
