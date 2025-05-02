Spezia Has Two-Point Night in Game 1 Win Against Fort Wayne

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Fort Wayne Komets in Game 1 of the Central Division Finals with a final score of 5-4.

How it Happened:

This game was an entertaining one as one would expect between these two division rivals. A high-scoring game with heavy offense from both teams had it going down to the wire.

The Komets would get the scoring started as Blake Murray struck first at 8:30 of the first period.

However the Walleye would respond at 12:12 as Colby Ambrosio got his first goal of the playoffs to even up the score. Brandon Kruse and Jalen Smereck had the assists on the first Fish goal of the evening.

Just 41 seconds later the Walleye tacked on another one courtesy of Colin Swoyer from the blue line. Billy Moskal got the primary assist on the goal. On the secondary assist was Tyler Spezia.

The Komets continued to add pressure as they tied it right back up at 14:20 as Alex Aleardi sent this one tied heading into the second period, with a 2-2 score.

The middle frame was a wild one with five total goals. The Komets would restore their lead with an unassisted goal by Ethan Keppen. But none other than Spezia would respond at 10:55 to make this a 3-3 game. Spezia got right back to where he left off, getting his first assist and first goal after missing just over two months due to injury. On the assists were Mitch Lewandowski and Dylan Moulton.

Fort Wayne once again restored their lead shortly after at 13:13 as Aleardi got his second goal of the night.

From this moment it was all Walleye as they played from behind to get back in this one. It wasn't until the final three minutes of the second period when Toledo took control of this game.

Trenton Bliss tied the game at 4 goals a piece with a tip-in goal to the corner of the net, sneaking past Fort Wayne goaltender Nathaniel Day. Brandon Hawkins and Moulton tallied the assists on the even-strength goal.

With just 16 seconds remaining in the period, Matt Anderson would give Toledo the lead, which ended up being the game winning goal with Bliss and Hawkins having the apples.

The third period was playoff hockey at its finest. Heavy physicality, strong pressure from both teams and neither team went down without a fight. A called-off Fort Wayne goal and a late power play chance gave them every opportunity to tie this game. But as the Huntington Center grew louder and louder, the Fish fed off that energy and held off the Komets to earn them the gritty 5-4 win.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - T. Spezia (1G, 1A)

2. TOL - T. Bliss (1G, 1A)

3. FTW - A. Aleardi (2G, 1A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will look to continue this momentum into Game 2 tomorrow evening at the Huntington Center against the Fort Wayne Komets. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

