Thunder Fall to Maine in Front of Historic Sellout Crowd

April 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - Maine scored the lone goal on the power play in the third period as the Mariners shutout the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night in front of 5,560 at Cool Insuring Arena. The crowd was the largest since the Thunder joined the ECHL.

After no scoring through the first two periods, Maine was given a power play and cashed in at 12:58 of the third period as Wyllum Deveaux beat Jeremy Brodeur for his 19th of the year. Assists were awarded to Robert Cronin and Lynden McCallum and that held up as the game-winning goal.

Jeremy Brodeur stopped 25 of 26 shots in the loss while Nolan Maier stopped all 34 in the win.

The Thunder finish the season on the road tomorrow in Maine at 3 p.m.

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).

### #ADKThunder

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.