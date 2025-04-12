Thunder Fall to Maine in Front of Historic Sellout Crowd
April 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - Maine scored the lone goal on the power play in the third period as the Mariners shutout the Adirondack Thunder on Saturday night in front of 5,560 at Cool Insuring Arena. The crowd was the largest since the Thunder joined the ECHL.
After no scoring through the first two periods, Maine was given a power play and cashed in at 12:58 of the third period as Wyllum Deveaux beat Jeremy Brodeur for his 19th of the year. Assists were awarded to Robert Cronin and Lynden McCallum and that held up as the game-winning goal.
Jeremy Brodeur stopped 25 of 26 shots in the loss while Nolan Maier stopped all 34 in the win.
The Thunder finish the season on the road tomorrow in Maine at 3 p.m.
