K-Wings Throttle Fuel with Big Goals & Big Hits
April 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (30-32-6-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, poured in the goals for the home crowed over the first two periods to beat the Indy Fuel (31-29-4-5) Saturday in front of 4,662 fans at Wings Event Center, 6-4.
When the dust settled, it was a career night for Josh Bloom (2g-2a), who earned his first four-point game as a pro.
Indy scored first, 59 seconds into the contest.
Bloom (19) started his big night with a goal at the 10:37 mark. On the play, Phil Beaulieu (8) found Zach Okabe (21) to set up Bloom's breakaway chugging down the right side before darting to center and tucking the puck five-hole for the score.
Okabe (19) put Kalamazoo on top with a power-play goal at the 12:42 mark. Bloom (16) sent the puck to Lee Lapid (15) near the left post, and he found Okabe across the crease to smack it home.
The Fuel scored to tie it just 1:04 later.
Max Humitz (18) then scored at the 16:52 mark for the K-Wings. Travis Broughman (16) sent the puck along the boards to Luke Morgan (11) who centered it for Humitz's one-time blast from the high slot.
On the power play, Luc Salem (6) scored to make it 4-2 at the 19:05 mark. He intercepted a clearing attempt by Indy and ripped a wrist shot from just above the right circle for the goal.
The Fuel earned a pair of power play goals at the 3:45 and 5:23 marks of the second to once again tie the game.
Bloom (20) scored again for the game-winner at the 17:24 mark. Humitz (18) set up Lapid (16) fresh out of the penalty box for a breakaway opportunity coming down the right side. Lapid's initial shot was stopped, but Bloom pounced on the rebound on the left side and buried it.
Lapid (10) added an insurance goal at the 19:37 mark on the power play. On the play, Bloom (17) tapped the puck back to Davis Pennington (2) at the outside of the left circle, who sent a centering pass to Lapid crashing the crease to chip it home.
Jonathan Lemieux (14-19-4-0) helped Kalamazoo hold Indy scoreless in the third to hang on for the victory, finishing with 15 saves. The K-Wings went 3-for-8 on the power play and took the shot total, 32-19.
Kalamazoo finishes the season hosting the Iowa Heartlanders (35-24-7-4) Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.
