Cyclones Close Out The Season With 5-2 Over The Heartlanders

April 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Coralville, Iowa - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Iowa Heartlanders, 5-2, on Saturday night at Xtream Arena in their final game of the 2024-25 season. The Cyclones scored four unanswered before Iowa bounced back with two of their own. Forward Tristan Ashbrook closed out the win with his second goal of the game to seal the victory for Cincinnati.

The Cyclones were the first to get on the board with a goal from forward Tristan Ashbrook. Voit found Ashbrook backdoor for the opening goal with 12:02 remaining in the opening period. Ashbrook, in his second game back returning from the AHL, scored his 16th goal of the season to make it 1-0.

Forward Mathieu Gosselin extended the lead for the Cyclones in the second period. After a save by Heartlanders goaltender Kyle McClellan, Gosselin scored from beyond the goal line to double the lead.

Gosselin finishes the season with points in six of his last seven games, totaling 11 total points during that stretch (5g, 6a). Forward Ty Voit earned his second assist of the game on Gosselin's 18th goal of the season as the Cyclones took a 2-0 lead.

A minute and forty-seven seconds later, Cyclones captain Justin Vaive made it 3-0 with his sixth goal of the season. His second goal in three games tripled the lead for Cincinnati as the Cyclones offense started to click.

Forward Lincoln Griffin made it four unanswered goals for Cincinnati. The Cyclones' leading point scorer made it 4-0 with his team-leading 25th goal of the season. Gosselin centered the puck near the net, which led to a bouncing puck finding Griffin in front of a wide-open net.

The Heartlanders found some life with forward Jack O'Brien scoring with 7:07 left in the second period. His seventh of the season made it 4-1, Cyclones. With 2.6 seconds remaining in the second the Heartlanderrs scored a power goal off a shot from Ryan McGuire.

Cincinnati held on in the third period to defeat the Heartlanders. Ashbrook sealed up the win with an empty net goal. Cyclones netminder Brett Miller picked up his first professional win with 20 saves in the road win.

The Cyclones finished their 2024-25 season with a record of 29-32-11-0. Both Griffin and Sharpe led the team in goals with 25 tallies this season. Forward Mathieu Gosselin led the team in assists with 41. Griffin finished the season with 52 points, the most by a Cyclone in 2024-25.

