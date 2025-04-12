Komets Collect Third Straight Win 3-1 Over Bloomington

April 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne Komets News Release







The Komets hosted Bloomington on Saturday and came away with a 3-1 victory.

The Bison ended the Komets shutout streak at 127:35 as Chongmin Lee scored a power-play goal at 7:36. The Komets quickly answered as Zach Jordan extended his goal-scoring streak to four games with his 18th tally at 9:38 with assists going to Blake Murray and Matt Murphy to make the game 1-1 after the first period.

James Stefan claimed the second period's only goal was a power-play goal at 4:50, with assists from Jack Dugan and Owen Gallatin.

In the third period, the Komets defense and goaltender Nathan Day held the 2-1 lead, allowing Stefan to score an empty net goal at 19:44 to solidify the win. Day finished with 18 saves.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.