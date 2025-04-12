Komets Collect Third Straight Win 3-1 Over Bloomington
April 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets hosted Bloomington on Saturday and came away with a 3-1 victory.
The Bison ended the Komets shutout streak at 127:35 as Chongmin Lee scored a power-play goal at 7:36. The Komets quickly answered as Zach Jordan extended his goal-scoring streak to four games with his 18th tally at 9:38 with assists going to Blake Murray and Matt Murphy to make the game 1-1 after the first period.
James Stefan claimed the second period's only goal was a power-play goal at 4:50, with assists from Jack Dugan and Owen Gallatin.
In the third period, the Komets defense and goaltender Nathan Day held the 2-1 lead, allowing Stefan to score an empty net goal at 19:44 to solidify the win. Day finished with 18 saves.
