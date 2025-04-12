Blades Dominate Gladiators 6-1 to End Regular Season
April 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades put on a show on a fan appreciation night with a 6-1 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators in front of a sold-out crowd of 7,488 fans at Hertz Arena Saturday night.
Florida had another strong start, getting three goals in the opening period from Jesse Lansdell, Andrew Fyten, and Colin Theisen. Atlanta countered with a goal from Jackson Pierson to make it 3-1 after the first.
In the second, Oliver Chau extended the Blades lead to 4-1 as Florida continued to crush their opponent.
In the third, Kyle Neuber scored his first goal of the season with a tip on the power play, part of a two-point night for the veteran. Chau capped the night with a shorthanded goal to close out the season with a three-game winning streak for the Everblades.
Cam Johnson made 21 saves for his league-leading 37th win of the season as Florida outshot Atlanta 33-22 throughout the game. The Blades went 1/4 on the power play and were perfect on the penalty kill.
BLADES BITS
Florida went 7-0-0-0 against Atlanta this season and has won 15 straight against the Gladiators.
Neuber's goal was his first since January 20, 2023.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades' Kyle Neuber on the ice
