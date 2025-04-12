Maier Posts Fourth Shutout as Mariners Blank Thunder, 1-0
April 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - Behind 34 stops from Nolan Maier and a third period power play goal from Wyllum Deveaux, the Maine Mariners defeated the Adirondack Thunder 1-0 on Saturday night at Cool Insuring Arena. It was Maier's fourth shutout of the season.
Neither team was able to find the net through 40 minutes of play, but not without plenty of action. Maier put on a clinic in the second period, making two highlight reel saves on Thunder scoring leader Kevin O'Neil. Adirondack totaled 20 shots in the second period, helped by a full two minutes of 5-on-3 power play late in frame.
The Mariners went to the power play with just under eight minutes to play in regulation and finally found the first goal of the game. Lynden McCallum and Robert Cronin helped set up Wyllum Deveaux, depositing a rebound off the bad of Jeremy Brodeur at 12:58 to put Maine up 1-0. McCallum's assist was his 100th career ECHL point.
Maier's fourth shutout of the season was his first away from home, in Maine's final road contest of the season.
The Mariners (32-35-4) and Thunder will wrap up the 2024-25 season on Sunday afternoon in Portland. The puck drops 3 PM at the Cross Insurance Arena and is "Fan Appreciation Night," presented by Venture Solar. All fans will receive a rally towel, presented by Mathew Bros. And JW Design | Build. Limited tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages for the 2025-26 season, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
