Knight Monsters Fall In Game Two Against Wichita

April 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release









Tahoe Knight Monsters' Simon Pinard on game night

(Tahoe Knight Monsters) Tahoe Knight Monsters' Simon Pinard on game night(Tahoe Knight Monsters)

STATELINE, NV- The Knights Monsters dropped a close contest at home on Friday night, losing 3-2 to the Wichita Thunder. They scored the first two goals in the first period but allowed three unanswered, and Wichita clinched a playoff spot in the victory.

Simon Pinard started the scoring with a power play one-timer that boomed past Wichita netminder Trevor Gorsuch. It was his first power play goal since January 3, and it was set up on a beautiful pass by Sloan Stanick.

Stanick would tack on to Tahoe's lead later in the frame by tapping in a backdoor feed from Pinard, and the buzzer sounded on their first multi-goal lead after one since mid-March.

But Wichita began to chip away in the second on a Nolan Kneen goal assisted by Jay Dickman. Aside from that goal allowed, Tahoe goalie Jesper Vikman was stellar, making 11 of 12 saves in the frame.

Things began to unravel in the third, as Wichita scored the game-tying and go-ahead goals within four minutes of each other. On the go-ahead (and eventual game-winning) goal, it looked like new Tahoe defender Linden Alger was tripped up just seconds before, but no whistle was sounded.

The Knight Monsters had chances with an extra attacker to close the contest, but they couldn't replicate the heroics from game one of the series. The final horn sounded on a tough-fought playoff style game where Tahoe fell just short.

The final game of the regular season is tomorrow at 7 pm, and with one point the Knight Monsters would clinch the No. 2 seed in the Mountain Division and home ice in the first two games of the playoffs next week. Khalin Kapoor will be on the call, and after every home game check out a postgame party at AleWorX Stateline.

#TessTheWaters

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.