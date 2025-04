ECHL Transactions - April 12

April 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, April 12, 2025:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Florida:

Mike Posma, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Toledo:

Adrien Beraldo, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Ty Gibson, D activated from reserve

delete Jakob Breault, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve

add Easton Armstrong, F activated from reserve

add Eric Neiley, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Connor Galloway, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Dylan Carabia, D placed on reserve

delete Jordan Frasca, F placed on reserve

delete Ryan Francis, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Joey Cipollone, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

add Renat Dadadzhanov, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

Cincinnati:

add Brayden Guy, F activated from reserve

delete Justin Portillo, F placed on reserve

Florida:

add Oliver Chau, F activated from reserve

add Hunter Sansbury, D activated from reserve

add Kade Landry, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Kyle Neuber, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Kade Landry, D placed on reserve

delete Josh Ho-Sang, F placed on reserve

delete Connor Doherty, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Brett Brochu, G assigned by Bakersfield

add Zach Jordan, F activated from reserve

add Kirill Tyutyayev, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Tyler Inamoto, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Cullen Ferguson, D placed on reserve

delete Alex Aleardi, F placed on reserve

delete Nolan Volcan, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Connor Ungar, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Justin Taylor, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Connor Punnett, D activated from reserve

delete Parker Berge, D placed on reserve

Indy:

add Jaden Condotta, D activated from reserve

add Zach Bannister, F activated from reserve

add Ethan Manderville, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Nick Grima, D placed on reserve

delete Matus Spodniak, F placed on reserve

delete Kevin Lynch, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Chris Lipe, D activated from reserve

add Matthew Sop, F activated from reserve

delete Grant Hindman, D placed on reserve

delete Zach Dubinsky, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Cameron Supryka, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Davis Koch, F placed on reserve

delete Derek Lodermeier, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kalamazoo:

add Jon Martin, F activated from reserve

add Mason Salquist, F claimed off of waivers from Wheeling 4/11

delete Mason Salquist, F suspended by Kalamazoo

delete Quinn Preston, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Owen Cole, F activated from reserve

add Chase Brand, F activated from reserve

delete Max Andreev, F placed on reserve

delete Cade Borchardt, F placed on reserve

Maine:

add Alex Sheehy, D activated from reserve

delete James Marooney, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

add Jack O'Leary, F signed contract

add Nathan Kelly, D activated from reserve

add Sean Montgomery, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Thomas Milic, G assigned from Manitoba by Winnipeg

delete Ian Shane, G released as emergency backup goalie

delete Hank Crone, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Josh McDougall, D placed on reserve

delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on reserve

Reading:

add Robbie Stucker, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Emile Chouinard, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Savannah:

add Josh Luedtke, D activated from reserve

add Matt Choupani, F activated from reserve

delete Ethan Szmagaj, D placed on reserve

delete Kyle Jeffers, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Nolan Krenzen, D activated from reserve

add Jordan Klimek, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Ben Hawerchuk, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Reilly Webb, D placed on reserve

delete Connor Moore, D placed on reserve

delete Josh Wilkins, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Austin Magera, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Tahoe:

add Cal Kiefiuk, F activated from reserve

delete Logan Nelson, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Josh Nodler, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Colin Swoyer, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Brandon Hawkins, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

add Alex Beaucage, F activated from reserve

delete Metis Roelens, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Conner Roulette, F activated from reserve

delete Sean Olson, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Lars Christian Rødne, F signed amateur tryout

delete Aidan Sutter, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

add Spencer Blackwell, F activated from reserve

delete Joe Carroll, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.