Oilers Clinch Playoff Berth with Win in Highest-Scoring Game of the Season

April 12, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

ALLEN, Texas. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, won 7-6 against the Allen Americans

Reid Petryk scored his first-of-three go open the scoring with a tip from the lip of the crease off a Jeremie Biakabutuka shot 9:15 into the game. Trevor LeDonne answered with his first pro goal, tying the game 1-1 with a left-point shot off an offensive- zone draw at the 13:13 mark. The Oilers restored their lead 1:21 later from a deflection on a slapshot from Mike McKee, but Tyler Burnie tied the game 2-2 heading into the second period with a goal less than three minutes later.

Easton Brodzinski put the Oilers up for a third time with the second power-play strike of the game, a humming snapper from the right circle, just 46 second into the middle frame. However, Jared Wescott tied the game with his ninth goal of the season 2:52 into the second and Brayden Watts put the Americans on top for the first time on the night 4-3 with a power-play strike at the 5:18 point of the period. Austin Albrecht redirected the eighth-total past Dylan Myskiw to knot things back up less than two minutes after Allen jumped ahead. Petryk blasted a back-door pass from Brodzinski for his second power-play goal of the night 1:25 past the midway-mark of the contest to send the Oilers up 5-4 after two periods.

Mark Duarte scored back-to-back goals to kick off the third period, starting with a short-handed equalizer 1:48 in before beating Vyacheslav Buteyets with 5:15 expired in the frame to give Allen its second lead of the game at 6-5. Sean Olson took advantage of open ice during a four-on-four, balancing the score again only 43 seconds when he deposited a breakaway backhander. Petryk perfectly bookended 11 other goals with a mirror of his opening tally to secure the 7-6 win 5:46 remaining in the contest.

The Oilers win secured a playoff spot following a 4-1 Idaho Steelheads loss to Kansas City later in the night.

Tulsa currently sits fourth and will play Kansas City in the Mountain Division Semifinals for the second consecutive season if the standings hold.

The Oilers would play the Tahoe Knight Monsters in the opening round with any win against the Allen Americans tomorrow and a loss of any kind by the Wichita Thunder tomorrow at Tahoe.

Regardless of first-round opponent, the Oilers will begin the playoffs away from the BOK Center and host their opponent for Game 3 on Tuesday, April 22, Game 4 on Thursday, April 24, and if necessary, Game 5 on Friday, April 25. The start time for all three dates is 7:05 p.m. Full schedules for each opponent can be found below.

Tulsa closes the regular season tomorrow, April 12 with another 7:10 p.m. puck drop against the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Full First Round Schedule -Kansas City Mavericks (All times CT)

Game 1: Friday, April 18 -7:05 p.m. - Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Missouri

Game 2: Saturday, April 19 - 6:05 p.m. - Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Missouri

Game 3: Tuesday, April 22 - 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Game 4: Thursday, April 24 - 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

*Game 5: Friday, April 25 - 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

*Game 6: Monday 7:05 p.m. - Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Missouri

*Game 7: Wednesday 7:05 p.m. - Cable Dahmer Arena, Independence, Missouri

* = If necessary

Full First Round Schedule -Tahoe Knight Monsters (All times CT)

Game 1: Friday, April 18 -9:30 p.m. - Tahoe Blue Event Center, Stateline, Nevada

Game 2: Saturday, April 19 - 9:00 p.m. - Tahoe Blue Event Center, Stateline, Nevada

Game 3: Tuesday, April 22 - 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Game 4: Thursday, April 24 - 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

*Game 5: Friday, April 25 - 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

*Game 6: Monday 9:00 p.m. - Tahoe Blue Event Center, Stateline, Nevada

*Game 7: Wednesday 9:00 p.m. - Tahoe Blue Event Center, Stateline, Nevada

* = If necessary

